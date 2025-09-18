Institutional Players Strengthen Commitment to Solana (SOL)— Is a New ATH in View? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





Institutional money is flowing heavily into Solana, raising questions about whether the altcoin is set for a new record run.

Data from Lookonchain shows Galaxy Digital scooped up nearly 5 million SOL, worth around $1.16 billion, over the past three days.

Of that haul, roughly 4.7 million tokens were moved to Coinbase Prime custody, signaling a long-term bet, while the firm’s wallet still holds more than $53 million in SOL.

The massive purchase shows growing confidence among big players, but it’s not without debate. Traders note that Solana’s short-term technicals are approaching overbought levels, hinting at a possible pullback before the next leg higher.

However, the sheer size of Galaxy’s move places Solana firmly in the spotlight, both as an institutional hedge and a growth play.

Pantera joins the push with bold claims

Adding to that momentum, Dan Morehead, founder and CEO of Pantera Capital, confirmed that his firm also holds SOL, stating that it has “had better performance than Bitcoin over the last four years.”

Speaking on CNBC, he announced the launch of a Solana-focused digital asset treasury product, stating that the goal is to provide traditional investors with access to a blockchain that has consistently delivered.

Morehead also pointed to Solana’s unmatched throughput, claiming the network “can do more transactions per day than all capital markets combined.”

On the charts, analysts highlight a massive ascending triangle forming on Solana’s weekly timeframe.

A confirmed breakout above $250 could mark the start of what analysts call the SOL bull run of 2025–26, with ambitious long-term targets stretching toward $1,250.

As of press time, CoinMarketCap data shows SOL trading around $238, with a market cap north of $129 billion after steady gains over the past month.

In other news, the SEC recently delayed decisions on Solana ETF filings to November 2025, leaving regulatory uncertainty in play. Competition from Ethereum and other layer-1 blockchains also lingers.

However, network upgrades like Alpenglow and Firedancer promise improved speed and scalability, as well as growing interest from funds. Solana’s trajectory looks increasingly tied to the big leagues of digital assets.