Institutions Follow the Yield, Picks Solana Staking Over Ethereum

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/30 18:00
A comparison of Solana vs. Ethereum staking shows SOL has a higher staked rate and superior rewards.
  • On-chain data shows Solana’s 67% staked supply rate is more than double that of Ethereum’s 30%
  • Solana’s baseline staking reward of 6.6% is significantly higher than Ethereum’s 2.8% APY via Lido
  • SOL offers no staking minimums and 2-3 day unlocks, giving it a major edge over ETH’s rigid terms

On-chain data reveals a trend that institutions are watching closely; investors are choosing to stake Solana (SOL) at more than double the rate of Ethereum (ETH).

Ethereum being a legacy chain, Solana’s superior rewards and flexible terms are making it the clear winner in the war for staked capital. This trend is backed by a surge in institutional adoption, with public companies already holding massive SOL positions.

Related: Solana (SOL) Institutional Adoption Surges as Public Companies Amass $591 Million

On-Chain Data Shows Solana’s Staking Rate is Double Ethereum’s

The data from Solanabeach tells the whole story. Roughly 67% of Solana’s total supply is currently staked, representing over $82 billion in locked value.

In stark contrast, according to beaconcha, only about 30% of Ethereum’s total supply is staked. This isn’t a new development; Solana’s staked va…

The post Institutions Follow the Yield, Picks Solana Staking Over Ethereum appeared first on Coin Edition.

