Institutions like Strategy and Metaplanet now hold 12.3% of the total Bitcoin supply

2025/09/15
Bitcoin
Institutional money, funds, and public companies continue to increase their BTC holdings and currently control 12.3% of all Bitcoin supply.

According to Bitcoin analytics platform Ecoinometrics, this figure has dramatically increased over the past 12 months. Institutional money added 5% to their combined holdings in the past year alone, helping propel Bitcoin’s price by over 80% in the last 12 months.

Institutions now hold 12.3% of the total Bitcoin supply (Source: Ecoinometrics)

Entities such as ETFs, sovereign funds, and corporate treasuries now collectively hold billions of dollars worth of BTC, well over one million coins.

The rise of Bitcoin treasuries

The market’s structural transformation is captured by the rise in Bitcoin treasury companies like Strategy and Metaplanet. Strategy alone now holds over 638,400 BTC, more than 3% of the total circulating supply. At the same time, Japan’s Metaplanet has surpassed 20,000 BTC, rapidly climbing the ranks among corporate Bitcoin treasuries.

Their strategies revolve around aggressive accumulation of the Bitcoin supply, equity issuance policies tailored to buy more Bitcoin, and innovative balance sheet management to maximize exposure to BTC as a reserve asset.

Wall Street’s biggest names are also scrambling to accommodate the new wave. JPMorgan began accepting shares of Bitcoin ETFs as collateral for loans in June 2025 and partnered with Coinbase to let Chase credit card holders fund crypto purchases directly.

This continuing integration through lending, wealth management, and direct purchasing shows the level of normalization of Bitcoin in traditional finance, spelling deeper liquidity for the entire ecosystem.

And with $7.5 trillion parked in money market funds right now, just looking for a new home, institutional accumulation of the Bitcoin supply will likely go up and to the right.

Bitcoin supply shift from retail to institutions

Perhaps most striking, the concentration of Bitcoin supply is shifting away from early holders and retail investors toward funds and corporations.

Recent on-chain data reveals a dramatic change in address distribution and exchange outflows over the past two years, highlighting how large players are consolidating their share of the finite supply. As Strategy’s founder and chairman, Michael Saylor famously warned:

The accelerating institutional adoption is tightening liquidity, making available Bitcoin increasingly scarce and supporting higher prices during each influx.

Innovative treasury strategies from firms like Strategy and Metaplanet are setting new standards, while banking giants like JPMorgan endorse the asset more actively than ever.

This ongoing consolidation could fundamentally change Bitcoin’s narrative, as Bitcoin supply shifts from retail hands to institutional wallets.

Institutional appetite is now among the most powerful forces shaping both short-term volatility and the long-term destiny of the world’s largest crypto coin.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/institutions-like-strategy-and-metaplanet-now-hold-12-3-of-the-total-bitcoin-supply/

