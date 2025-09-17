Institutions Quietly Build Multi-Billion Dollar Solana Reserves

Data from the Strategic Solana Reserve shows holdings have reached 17.11 million tokens, representing close to 3% of SOL’s total supply.

The biggest single stash belongs to Forward Industries, which controls roughly $1.6 billion worth of the asset. Other names, including Sharps Technology, DeFi Development Corp., and Upexi, have each secured reserves worth over $400 million, reflecting a coordinated wave of accumulation.

Wall Street-Backed Treasuries Fuel the Rise

Forward Industries only launched its reserve in early September but was quickly backed by crypto-native heavyweights Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto. Galaxy alone is reported to have snapped up more than $300 million in Solana in one day.

Adding to the momentum, Helius Medical Technologies unveiled a $500 million Solana treasury this week, a project co-led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Pantera’s founder Dan Morehead recently called Solana the “fastest and cheapest” blockchain, noting his firm already holds $1.1 billion worth of the token.

Catching Up to Bitcoin and Ethereum

Despite the rapid build-up, Solana’s treasuries are still dwarfed by those of the industry leaders. Public data shows more than 3.7 million Bitcoin — worth about $428 billion — are held by corporations and funds, accounting for nearly 17% of BTC’s fixed supply. Ethereum sits in the middle ground, with around 5 million ETH in corporate reserves and another 6.7 million tied to ETFs, bringing total institutional holdings to over $50 billion.

Compared with those giants, Solana remains a smaller bet. Yet the pace of accumulation, combined with venture and corporate backing, suggests it is steadily carving out a place alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in the treasuries of global institutions.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

