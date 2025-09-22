Intel’s stock shot up 30% on Thursday after Nvidia revealed it was buying a $5 billion stake, as Cryptopolitan reported. But the hype around that investment ignores one big problem: Intel’s foundry business is still losing money… a lot of it. That part of the company wasn’t even mentioned in the deal. Not once. And […]Intel’s stock shot up 30% on Thursday after Nvidia revealed it was buying a $5 billion stake, as Cryptopolitan reported. But the hype around that investment ignores one big problem: Intel’s foundry business is still losing money… a lot of it. That part of the company wasn’t even mentioned in the deal. Not once. And […]

Intel’s foundry business keeps losing billions with no turnaround in sight

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 04:01
Threshold
T$0.01621-3.10%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.32-5.52%
League of Traders
LOT$0.0193-1.43%
Particl
PART$0.203-0.97%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00181-2.58%

Intel’s stock shot up 30% on Thursday after Nvidia revealed it was buying a $5 billion stake, as Cryptopolitan reported. But the hype around that investment ignores one big problem: Intel’s foundry business is still losing money… a lot of it. That part of the company wasn’t even mentioned in the deal. Not once. And that silence says everything.

The agreement gives Nvidia a 4% stake in Intel. It also lets Nvidia use Intel’s CPUs in its AI data center servers. On the flip side, Intel will start using Nvidia’s AI tech inside its personal computer chips. The plan sounds clean on paper.

But it completely avoids the area most investors and Washington have been worried about for years — Intel’s contract chipmaking unit, Intel Foundry Services. And no, this isn’t some small side operation. This is the division that’s bleeding billions of dollars, year after year.

Intel’s foundry business keeps losing billions with no turnaround in sight

Intel used to only make chips for itself. But in 2021, then-CEO Pat Gelsinger opened up the company’s manufacturing to outside clients. That’s when Intel Foundry Services was born. The idea was to spend hundreds of billions of dollars building new factories so Intel could produce chips for other companies. It was supposed to be a comeback play after Intel started losing market share. But the plan didn’t work.

The business failed to attract major customers. As a result, Intel Foundry Services lost $7 billion in 2023. And in 2024, the losses jumped to $13 billion. That’s nearly double in one year. These numbers spooked investors and crushed the company’s stock. Intel’s shares plunged 60% last year. By December, Pat was out. The board fired him.

Wall Street analysts are still worried. Angelo Zino from CFRA said, “This is a business that will continue to bleed cash at least through 2027.” Chris Danely from Citi downgraded Intel the day after Nvidia’s announcement. He said the rally was overhyped and that the foundry division has “minimal chance to succeed.”

Some experts want Intel to just sell the foundry unit and cut their losses. Others warn that doing that would push Intel’s own chip production costs even higher, because they’d lose the scale that helps keep prices low. Either way, no one sees a good outcome right now.

Nvidia skipped Intel’s factories and went with TSMC instead

At a press briefing about the deal, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Intel CEO Pat Kissinger were asked if Nvidia planned to use Intel’s factories. Both said maybe, someday. But they also made it clear that, for now, they’ll keep working with TSMC — Intel’s main rival — to build their new chips.

That’s a major snub. Especially since Nvidia’s whole supply chain is tied up in Taiwan, and the US government has been pushing hard for companies to diversify. Some had expected this deal to come with a manufacturing arrangement — especially since Intel supplies chips to the Pentagon and is the only large-scale US-based chipmaker doing advanced manufacturing. But no such deal happened.

Anshel Sag from Moor Insights & Strategy told Yahoo Finance, “I was expecting that Nvidia was going to announce some sort of contract manufacturing deal with Intel, with the US government’s involvement.” It didn’t happen. Nvidia didn’t commit to Intel Foundry Services. They didn’t even test it. Just silence.

The US government recently bought a 10% stake in Intel, showing how much Washington cares about keeping Intel’s manufacturing alive. Right now, most cutting-edge chips are made by TSMC in Taiwan. TSMC is building plants in the US, but its core research and capacity are still overseas. That’s a huge risk, especially with China looming.

Still, Zino said the Nvidia-Intel partnership could help a little. It might make Nvidia more open to testing Intel’s foundry later. “You potentially see Nvidia start giving some token business to Intel,” he said.

For now, though, that token isn’t on the table.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.1134-6.17%
CROSS
CROSS$0.26617+8.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01326-4.05%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Partager
Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

In a rapidly shifting economic environment, the debate over traditional versus digital assets continues to captivate the financial world. Gold has leapt by 38% this year, underscoring its position as a steadfast traditional investment.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains
GAINS
GAINS$0.02501+0.96%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 03:29
Partager
Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03513+0.42%
Threshold
T$0.01622-2.99%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002558--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers