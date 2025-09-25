Intel'S stock rose 7% after asking Apple to invest in its turnaround efforts

Intel’s stock popped 7% after the company went straight to Apple asking for a financial lifeline, according to Bloomberg. The chipmaker, once the king of semiconductors, is now crawling its way through a rough patch. Intel wants money. It wants partnerships. And now it wants Apple to invest in what it’s calling a “comeback.” The […]Intel’s stock popped 7% after the company went straight to Apple asking for a financial lifeline, according to Bloomberg. The chipmaker, once the king of semiconductors, is now crawling its way through a rough patch. Intel wants money. It wants partnerships. And now it wants Apple to invest in what it’s calling a “comeback.” The […]

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 04:21
Intel’s stock popped 7% after the company went straight to Apple asking for a financial lifeline, according to Bloomberg. The chipmaker, once the king of semiconductors, is now crawling its way through a rough patch.

Intel wants money. It wants partnerships. And now it wants Apple to invest in what it’s calling a “comeback.” The two companies also discussed teaming up again, but it’s too early to say if anything will actually happen.

As Cryptopolitan previously reported, Nvidia already threw in $5 billion last week. That’s not charity. Nvidia plans to collaborate with Intel on chips for PCs and data centers. Then came SoftBank. The Japanese tech group dumped another $2 billion into Intel as it pushes deeper into the US market. Now Intel is pushing harder, reaching out to more companies besides Apple, trying to stitch together enough support to keep going.

Nvidia and SoftBank deals change the tone

Apple and Intel haven’t been tight in years. Apple dumped Intel’s chips about five years ago and built its own silicon. Today, Apple’s most advanced chips are made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, not Intel. And there’s no sign Apple’s going back. But a deal, even without chip supply, would show Intel still matters to big tech. That’s why it’s chasing this so aggressively.

Intel isn’t commenting. Neither is Apple. But here’s what’s happening behind the scenes. Intel’s Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan is leading this whole push. He’s trying to revive a company that’s been bleeding money, cutting workers, and freezing its own factory expansion plans. On paper, this company is struggling. And it doesn’t even have a solid foothold in the AI chip world, which is now being dominated by Nvidia.

What Intel does have is the US government. In August, the Trump administration stepped in and bought about 10% of Intel. The White House sees Intel as important to the goal of bringing chipmaking back to American soil. That deal wasn’t your usual kind of public investment. It was done fast, under pressure, and with very specific goals. Intel is now being treated as a strategic asset.

Even with federal backing, Intel’s problems haven’t vanished. It lost its lead in tech years ago and gave up massive market share to companies like AMD. Revenue isn’t close to what Nvidia is pulling in. Investors were losing patience. But since the government bought in, the mood’s shifted. The stock has climbed over 50% since early August.

Apple shows off domestic spending plans

While Intel’s chasing funding, Apple’s doing some public flexing. At a White House event in August, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced a $600 billion plan to boost domestic investment over the next four years. That’s $100 billion more than the previous number. The highlight of that plan is a $2.5 billion investment into Corning, the company that supplies Apple with iPhone glass.

Tim said the goal is to get other companies moving. “It creates a domino effect,” he told CNBC’s Jim Cramer. It’s not just PR. Apple’s clearly signaling that it’s still invested in the US economy, even as its main manufacturing stays overseas.

So here’s where things are. Intel’s pitching hard, trying to sell its comeback. It wants Apple on board. It already has Nvidia and SoftBank wired in. And it has Washington backing it with real money. But whether that’s enough to fix what’s broken, nobody’s saying.

