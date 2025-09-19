Intel’s stock surges as Nvidia invests $5 billion in the chipmaker

Nvidia announced today that it will partner with Intel to co-develop PC and AI data chips. Intel stock surged above 28% today following the announcement, which forms part of a range of agreements. 

The collaboration deal gives Nvidia approximately 4% stake in Intel at $23.28 per share. The investment is part of several collaborations Intel has formed to reverse its competitiveness in the semiconductor business. The Trump administration invested in the company, taking a 10% stake worth $8.9 billion in August, while Japan’s SoftBank committed $2 billion. 

Nvidia partners with Intel to co-develop AI data center and PC chips

Lip-Bu Tan, Intel’s new CEO, appointed in March, has played a major role in reversing the years lost in declining competitiveness. However, he has faced criticism from political officials, including President Donald Trump, who was seeking his resignation, citing his close ties to China.

Trump has, however, reversed that course as Cryptopolitan reported. The President met with Lip-Bu Tan and praised his leadership. He described their discussion as interesting and considered Tan’s career an amazing story. Tan’s strategy continues to steer the company through steep losses, cost cuts, and canceled projects, seeking to turn around the company’s competitiveness.

Nvidia said it will partner with Tan’s company to co-develop AI data center and PC chips, which are central to the current  AI boom. According to the agreement details, Intel will design custom x86 processors to pair with Nvidia’s graphics processors in several AI applications. Nvidia will additionally provide custom graphics chips that the U.S. semiconductor firm can integrate with its PC CPUs.

Both firms highlighted that their technologies connect in a proprietary design to transfer data between CPUs and GPUs and produce multiple generations of future products under the partnership.

The collaboration does not include Intel’s manufacturing unit producing chips for the AI chip maker. Some analysts revealed that Intel’s foundry business still requires large customers such as Apple and Qualcomm to achieve viability.

Chris Caso, a researcher at Wolfe Research, noted that the important question should be whether the collaboration forms a genuine operational integration or is just a political and financial alignment.

Intel’s stock surged above 28%, trading at $31.48, with a day range of $30.44 – $32.08 and a previous close of $24.9. The stock YTD has jumped to 59.7%, with a year range of $17.67 – $32.08, showing a possible turnaround for the stock as more developments are expected.

On the other hand, Nvidia’s stock experienced a positive change with a 3.2% rise, trading at $175.56 at the time of writing, with a day range of $172.96 – $176.57.  The stock closed at $170.29 before reacting to the collaboration news today. 

AMD stock falls in fear of a possible competitive landscape 

The market shifts extended beyond the two chip-making firms. AMD stock fell more than 2.5% today due to possible competition from the struggling chip-maker. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSCM stock maintained a  1.4% rise, showing that competitors fear a longer-term impact if Nvidia shifts production from TSCM. 

Nvidia has struggled amid the restrictions placed on its H20 AI chips in China following the imposed licensing conditions in exchange for a 15% cut of sales by the U.S. government.

Some analysts have noted that choosing to align with the U.S. semiconductor manufacturing firm, in which the government has a 10% stake, could help push the removal of the restrictions and improve Nvidia’s political standing. Jensen Huang said the collaboration will expand the ecosystem by laying the foundation for the next era of computing.

Lip Bu Tan insisted on the partnership’s complementary nature, saying Intel’s x86 architecture forms the foundation of modern computing, and combining it with Nvidia’s AI leadership would open more doors for the company. Neither firm shared the deal’s details, but confirmed that the existing roadmaps remain unchanged.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/intels-stock-surges-as-nvidia-invests/

