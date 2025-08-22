Interest In Altcoin Season Crashes 88% In August As Ethereum Price Tanks

Interest in a potential altcoin season has crashed significantly following the Ethereum price decline from its 2025 yearly high. ETH was expected to lead this alt season, which explains why interest in it has dropped following the altcoin’s crash.

Interest In Altcoin Season Falls Alongside Ethereum Price

Google Trends data shows that investors are no longer searching for altcoin season like they did earlier in the month, with interest crashing by 88%. The search volume for the ‘alt season’ keyword had peaked on August 13 but has since then been on a downward slope. Notably, this coincides with the Ethereum price crash.

The Ethereum price had hit its current 2025 yearly high of around $4,700 a week ago but has since been on a downtrend, dropping to as low as $4,100 in the process. ETH usually leads other altcoins into this alt season, when they outperform the Bitcoin price. However, the recent pullback indicated that this period isn’t in sight yet, seeing as Ethereum and other altcoins slid as BTC retraced from its all-time high (ATH) of $124,000, which it reached last week.

However, a positive regarding the altcoin season is the fact that Bitcoin’s dominance has remained below the 60% level, currently sitting at around 58.66%. Meanwhile, ETH’s dominance has also remained above 10%, currently sitting at 13.47%. Furthermore, the Ethereum price has shown strength on this pullback, suggesting that this fabled alt season might still happen.

Blockchain Center data shows that the crypto market is currently between altcoin season and Bitcoin season. The altcoin season index is currently at 51, well above Bitcoin season at 25 and below the alt season at 75. It is officially the alt season when 75% of the top 50 coins by market cap outperform Bitcoin over a 90-day period.

Alt Season Is Still On The Horizon

In an X post, market commentator Milk Road said that the charts are flashing early signals of an altcoin season, with ETH/BTC breaking out, Bitcoin’s dominance rolling over, and the altcoin index trending higher. However, Milk Road added that there are still a few things holding the alt season back.

One is that the Ethereum price has been stuck under the same resistance level on its BTC chart for almost three years, although a breakout now looks imminent, with ETH starting to press through. Milk Road stated that BTC’s share of the market has finally cracked its three-year trend. The current setup of the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) is said to look almost identical to the 2017 and 2021 cycles, when altcoins exploded after BTC lost dominance.

At the time of writing, the Ethereum price is trading at around $4,280, down in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.