Interest In Altcoin Season Crashes 88% In August As Ethereum Price Tanks

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/22 21:00
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006245+5,72%
Ethereum
ETH$4.655,48+9,30%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0,002765+8,13%
WHY
WHY$0,0000000286+2,03%

Interest in a potential altcoin season has crashed significantly following the Ethereum price decline from its 2025 yearly high. ETH was expected to lead this alt season, which explains why interest in it has dropped following the altcoin’s crash. 

Interest In Altcoin Season Falls Alongside Ethereum Price

Google Trends data shows that investors are no longer searching for altcoin season like they did earlier in the month, with interest crashing by 88%. The search volume for the ‘alt season’ keyword had peaked on August 13 but has since then been on a downward slope. Notably, this coincides with the Ethereum price crash. 

Related Reading: Ethereum Falls Behind Solana In Major Metric, Is Altcoin Season At Risk?

The Ethereum price had hit its current 2025 yearly high of around $4,700 a week ago but has since been on a downtrend, dropping to as low as $4,100 in the process. ETH usually leads other altcoins into this alt season, when they outperform the Bitcoin price. However, the recent pullback indicated that this period isn’t in sight yet, seeing as Ethereum and other altcoins slid as BTC retraced from its all-time high (ATH) of $124,000, which it reached last week. 

Altcoin

However, a positive regarding the altcoin season is the fact that Bitcoin’s dominance has remained below the 60% level, currently sitting at around 58.66%. Meanwhile, ETH’s dominance has also remained above 10%, currently sitting at 13.47%. Furthermore, the Ethereum price has shown strength on this pullback, suggesting that this fabled alt season might still happen. 

Blockchain Center data shows that the crypto market is currently between altcoin season and Bitcoin season. The altcoin season index is currently at 51, well above Bitcoin season at 25 and below the alt season at 75. It is officially the alt season when 75% of the top 50 coins by market cap outperform Bitcoin over a 90-day period. 

Alt Season Is Still On The Horizon

In an X post, market commentator Milk Road said that the charts are flashing early signals of an altcoin season, with ETH/BTC breaking out, Bitcoin’s dominance rolling over, and the altcoin index trending higher. However, Milk Road added that there are still a few things holding the alt season back. 

Related Reading: Bitcoin Dominance Falls Below Critical Level For The First Time This Cycle, Altcoin Season Coming?

One is that the Ethereum price has been stuck under the same resistance level on its BTC chart for almost three years, although a breakout now looks imminent, with ETH starting to press through. Milk Road stated that BTC’s share of the market has finally cracked its three-year trend. The current setup of the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) is said to look almost identical to the 2017 and 2021 cycles, when altcoins exploded after BTC lost dominance. 

At the time of writing, the Ethereum price is trading at around $4,280, down in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Altcoin
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0,000357+0,28%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Partager
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2,578+4,41%
RealLink
REAL$0,05436+5,82%
Moonveil
MORE$0,1046+4,61%
Partager
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Partager
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Threshold
T$0,01648+3,97%
BarnBridge
BOND$0,1788-2,29%
Movement
MOVE$0,1315+3,62%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months