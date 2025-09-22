Interesting Crypto Airdrops Worth Farming in September

With Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins in the broader market bleeding, crypto airdrops offer investors a chance to diversify their portfolios and potentially escape the bloodbath as liquidations escalate to nearly $2 billion.

Airdrops aim to distribute free tokens while attracting new followers and expanding user bases. The following airdrops offer investors and crypto enthusiasts the chance to acquire new tokens and join the active crypto communities.

Allora

Sponsored

Sponsored

Allora features among the top four crypto airdrops to watch this week, with the blockchain service boasting up to $33.75 million.

Polychain Capital and Blockchain Capital co-led the first-tier fundraiser and are among the funds and backers. Delphi Ventures and Stani Kulechov, founder and CEO of Aave Labs, also participate in this investment stage.

With a confirmed status for its airdrop, Allora is running the node, the second phase of the points program, and the testnet, all of which remain open.

Participants can earn Allora Points through various on-chain and off-chain activities with the points program.

These include creating topics, bringing ML models, using Allora-powered applications, and participating in community discussions and events.

Tea-Fi

Sponsored

Sponsored

Another crypto airdrop to watch is Tea-Fi, a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that has raised $35 million.

It is backed by renowned investors, such as Castrum Capital, and has an open TeaParty airdrop campaign.

Tea-Fi has confirmed its airdrop along with the campaign, with 6 million TEA tokens allocated for this activity.

Airdrop farmers can make swaps and daily check-ins, stake assets, invite friends, and earn Sugar cubes (points). These points will be converted into project tokens in the future.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Forte

Airdrop farmers can also pursue Forte, a GameFi project that has raised over $910 million from Andreessen Horowitz, Solana Ventures, and Polygon Studios, among others.

The status of Forte’s airdrop remains in the potential stage, although the project has launched its second quest on Galxe. Users who complete these tasks can earn up to 25 points.

The first quest is also open and available from September 12. The second quest kicked off on September 17. Like in the second quest series, participants earn points for completing tasks.

Peaq

Sponsored

Sponsored

Peaq is also a crypto airdrop worth watching. The chain has raised up to $43.48 million. HashKey Capital and the Spartan Group participated in the first-tier fundraiser, while GSR, DWF Labs, and MH Ventures participated in the second tier.

The project launched season 2 of the Get Real airdrop campaign with a total prize pool of 210 million PEAQ tokens (about $19 million).

Participants get Real airdrops when they use apps on Peaq to complete real-world quests. Other activities include completing quests to climb the leaderboard. Notably, the higher you rank in the leaderboard, the better the user’s chances of receiving rewards.

Interested airdrop farmers can complete quests to earn points, which can later be converted into project tokens.

Peaq has added more quests with spending in the second season, but users do not need to make daily swaps.