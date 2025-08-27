An Interpol coordinated operation led to a sweeping cybercrime crackdown across Africa, resulting in 1,209 arrests and the recovery of $97.4 million. In Angola, authorities shut down 25 illegal cryptocurrency mining centers and confiscated 45 illicit power stations and equipment worth over $37 million. Angola Cracks Down on Illegal Crypto Mining Authorities in Angola recently […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/interpol-operation-dismantles-25-crypto-mines-in-angola-busts-300-million-zambian-crypto-scam/