Interpol Seizes $100M and 1,200 Arrests in Massive Crypto Crime Bust

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/23 04:31

The crackdown exposed a range of schemes, from illegal crypto mining centers to fraudulent investment platforms that victimized tens of thousands of people.

Angola Shuts Down Illegal Crypto Mining

Authorities in Angola dismantled 25 illicit cryptocurrency mining operations run by 60 Chinese nationals, according to Interpol’s Friday notice. Officials confiscated equipment valued at more than $37 million, which the Angolan government says will be redirected to underdeveloped regions of the country.

The mining ban in Angola has been in place since April 2024, when the government criminalized such operations over concerns about energy use. The law prescribes one to five years in prison for offenders, alongside confiscation of mining equipment. With a population of roughly 39 million and chronic energy shortages, Angola has struggled to balance demand for power with the rise of crypto mining.

Widespread Fraud in Zambia

In Zambia, authorities uncovered a massive crypto investment scam that lured more than 65,000 victims with promises of high-yield returns. Losses are estimated at around $300 million, making it one of the most damaging frauds reported during the Interpol-led effort.

The broader operation, which spanned several African nations, ultimately resulted in 1,209 arrests and asset seizures totaling over $97 million.

Global Trend of Mining Bans

Angola’s crackdown is part of a growing international push against cryptocurrency mining. Governments have increasingly cited energy supply risks as justification for shutting down miners.

Recent examples include Russia’s Republic of Buryatia, where authorities seized 95 rigs and a mobile transformer hidden in a truck illegally siphoning electricity. In the U.S., policy varies by state: Texas has embraced large mining operations by companies such as Riot Platforms and CleanSpark, while New York imposed a two-year moratorium on proof-of-work mining in 2022.

Analysts say that as power concerns mount, mining bans may continue to spread globally, placing pressure on both individuals and corporations that depend on proof-of-work networks.

