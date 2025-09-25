Interpol seizes $97 million worth of cryptocurrencies and physical assets in multinational crackdown

PANews reported on September 25th that, according to Decrypt, Interpol seized $439 million worth of criminal proceeds in a coordinated operation spanning 40 jurisdictions, including $97 million worth of cryptocurrencies and physical assets. Operation "HAECHI VI," conducted from April to August, focused on seven types of cybercrime, including investment fraud, money laundering, phishing, dating scams, and e-commerce fraud. As part of the coordinated operation, law enforcement agencies blocked over 68,000 bank accounts, froze nearly 400 cryptocurrency wallets, and recovered $16 million from seized digital asset wallets. Among the specific crimes targeted by Interpol was a large-scale fraud case in Portugal, in which 45 suspects were arrested for allegedly misappropriating social security funds from vulnerable families, stealing a total of $270,000 from 531 victims.