Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Par : Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/19 18:04
Introducing Zed Picks: A First-of-its-kind Pick-and-play Digital Horse Racing Game

Every horse is one-of-a-kind, with traits and bloodlines that directly shape the outcome of each race.

NEW YORK –Virtually Human Studio (VHS), a pioneer in emerging technologies that bridge the physical and virtual worlds through gaming, sports, and mixed reality, announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere. With races running automatically every 80 seconds, 24/7 and powered by the real on-chain racing game – ZED Champions, ZED Picks delivers nonstop, real-time action to users anywhere.

Players select one to four horses per race, with winning tickets determined when all chosen horses finish within the top four positions. Each horse is unique, with a comprehensive set of traits and stats – including bloodline, performance history, win streaks, and more – helping users make informed, strategic decisions.

Over time, players can study patterns and track horse performance to refine their picks, elevating the game from pure chance to a skill-based, strategy-driven challenge. This combination of data-driven analysis and fast-paced gameplay makes every race engaging for both casual and competitive players.

ZED Picks operates with two in-app currencies to suit different levels of play. 

  • ZCoin for free daily picks – ideal for casual play.

  • ZCash for verified, prize-eligible competition, delivering tickets for players to redeem tangible rewards.

Daily bonuses, a referral program, and ongoing rewards are also available within the app to keep new and competitive players engaged with more opportunities to strategize and win.

ZED Picks is now available on iOS and Android in most U.S. states, bringing a fresh, fast-paced way for all users to engage with digital horse racing around the clock. To download, visit zedpicks.com. A comprehensive guide to ZED Picks can be found here.

About Virtually Human Studio

Virtually Human develops superior consumer-first entertainment experiences with emerging technologies like blockchain to drive widespread user adoption. Their mission is to take these emerging technologies and package them in a creative and user-friendly solution that makes it usable for everyone.

This article was originally published as Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

