Invesco Galaxy’s Solana ETF acknowledged by the SEC

The SEC has acknowledged Invesco Galaxy’s filing for a spot Solana ETF, marking a key step toward potential approval and joining a wave of filings from major asset managers.

Summary The ETF would track the spot SOL price and includes a staking provision; it’s slated for listing on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

Invesco’s filing joins other pending Solana ETF applications from VanEck, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, and Fidelity.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has formally acknowledged the filing for the Invesco Galaxy Spot Solana ETF, moving the proposal into the agency’s public comment period. The ETF, designed to track the spot price of Solana (SOL), includes a provision for staking and would be listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange pending regulatory approval.

The acknowledgment follows the exchange’s submission of Form 19b-4, which proposed a rule change to allow listing and trading of the ETF. While it’s a far cry from approval, it marks a major procedural milestone that keeps the application in play and signals the start of formal consideration.

The current state of Solana ETF landscape

The Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF is one of several high-profile SOL ETF applications awaiting SEC decisions.

At least eight other asset managers—including VanEck, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, and 21Shares—have recently filed amended S-1 registration statements with the SEC, reflecting updates to their proposed spot Solana ETFs. While the changes were minor, they indicate ongoing coordination between issuers and regulators on key structural and disclosure details, such as staking provisions and custodian arrangements.

Market observers see these amendments as a sign that approval may be approaching, with some analysts anticipating final decisions as soon as late August or September.