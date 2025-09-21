Investment bank Jefferies: Capital is shifting from speculative assets to tokens that drive real-world applications, not just BTC

PANews reported on September 21st that according to CoinDesk, US investment bank Jefferies pointed out in a recent client Q&A report for large institutional investors that cryptocurrencies, like the early days of the internet boom, are still in the "1996 phase" and have greater room for growth. Many companies are actively developing investment strategies and determining how to allocate funds between tokens, ETFs, digital asset treasuries (DATs), and publicly traded companies with risk exposure. Jefferies analysts note that excessive focus on Bitcoin prices distracts from the disruptive potential of blockchain technology across various industries. Clients are already considering investing in the sector through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and digital asset treasury (DAT) firms. Their advice echoes the investment strategies of the dot-com era in 1996: be selective and prioritize lasting utility. As capital shifts from speculative assets to tokens driving real-world applications, significant divergence is expected to continue. Jefferies recommends analyzing tokens like early-stage tech startups, prioritizing "adoption, development, usage, and use cases" over the fleeting revenue spikes of certain blockchains.PANews reported on September 21st that according to CoinDesk, US investment bank Jefferies pointed out in a recent client Q&A report for large institutional investors that cryptocurrencies, like the early days of the internet boom, are still in the "1996 phase" and have greater room for growth. Many companies are actively developing investment strategies and determining how to allocate funds between tokens, ETFs, digital asset treasuries (DATs), and publicly traded companies with risk exposure. Jefferies analysts note that excessive focus on Bitcoin prices distracts from the disruptive potential of blockchain technology across various industries. Clients are already considering investing in the sector through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and digital asset treasury (DAT) firms. Their advice echoes the investment strategies of the dot-com era in 1996: be selective and prioritize lasting utility. As capital shifts from speculative assets to tokens driving real-world applications, significant divergence is expected to continue. Jefferies recommends analyzing tokens like early-stage tech startups, prioritizing "adoption, development, usage, and use cases" over the fleeting revenue spikes of certain blockchains.

Investment bank Jefferies: Capital is shifting from speculative assets to tokens that drive real-world applications, not just BTC

Par : PANews
2025/09/21 20:17
PANews reported on September 21st that according to CoinDesk, US investment bank Jefferies pointed out in a recent client Q&A report for large institutional investors that cryptocurrencies, like the early days of the internet boom, are still in the "1996 phase" and have greater room for growth. Many companies are actively developing investment strategies and determining how to allocate funds between tokens, ETFs, digital asset treasuries (DATs), and publicly traded companies with risk exposure.

Jefferies analysts note that excessive focus on Bitcoin prices distracts from the disruptive potential of blockchain technology across various industries. Clients are already considering investing in the sector through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and digital asset treasury (DAT) firms. Their advice echoes the investment strategies of the dot-com era in 1996: be selective and prioritize lasting utility. As capital shifts from speculative assets to tokens driving real-world applications, significant divergence is expected to continue. Jefferies recommends analyzing tokens like early-stage tech startups, prioritizing "adoption, development, usage, and use cases" over the fleeting revenue spikes of certain blockchains.

