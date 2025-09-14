Investor Sentiment Updates on Bitcoin Mining Stocks: Institutions Bet Big on IREN, CIFR, CORZ, APLD, MARA

xAI Cuts Hundreds of Generalist Roles in Favor of Domain Specialists

TLDRs; Musk's xAI laid off 500 data annotators, pivoting to hire domain experts in STEM, finance, medicine, and safety. The cuts mark a broader tech industry trend where generalist roles vanish as AI automation grows. xAI plans to expand its specialist tutor workforce by tenfold to strengthen chatbot Grok's capabilities. Over 130,000 tech jobs were [...]