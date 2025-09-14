Investors Are Calling It Crypto’s First Super App

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 02:37
Threshold
T$0.01682+0.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09597+0.96%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01526+2.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017641+7.36%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4275+1.37%
RWAX
APP$0.002541+1.35%

While Lightchain and Maxi Doge are attracting some early interest, BlockchainFX ($BFX) has already raised $7m in its presale and is rapidly accelerating. This surge reflects investors’ confidence in its ecosystem and tokenomics. Right now, the project is ascending with each day, optimism surging, and it isn’t a crypto with a small ceiling either.

Presale Pricing Rewards Early Buyers

BlockchainFX has designed a transparent, tiered pricing structure where the token price rises with each stage of the presale. Currently, $BFX is trading at $0.023 with a confirmed launch price of $0.05. The earlier you buy, the more advantageous your position – especially when combined with the BLOCK30 bonus. By contrast, Lightchain and Maxi Doge offer fewer built-in incentives to reward early participation, making BlockchainFX the more compelling choice for those looking for the best cryptos to buy.

High-Yield Staking With USDT And BFX Rewards

BlockchainFX isn’t just a token launch; it has built a high-yield staking model that shares platform revenue with its community. Every time someone trades on its platform, 70% of fees flow into the $BFX staking pool, buybacks, and token burns. Of all fees collected, 50% are automatically distributed to stakers in USDT and BFX, while 20% is used to buy back $BFX daily. Half of those bought-back tokens are permanently burned, reducing supply and supporting the price. Staking rewards are capped at $25,000 USDT per day and scale according to how much BFX each holder stakes. This dual-reward structure and deflationary model make BlockchainFX a crypto with high ROI potential that stands apart from other presales.

Multi-Asset Platform Creates The First Crypto Super App

Another defining feature of BlockchainFX is its multi-asset trading platform. Investors will be able to trade crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more within one decentralised interface. This makes it one of the best web3 projects to buy today, as it extends far beyond the limitations of typical single-use tokens. Lightchain and Maxi Doge are primarily token-driven projects, whereas BlockchainFX’s platform aims to become crypto’s first true super app.

Exclusive BFX Visa Card Adds Real-World Utility

Only presale participants gain access to the BFX Visa Card – available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold. Users can top up with BFX and over 20 other cryptocurrencies, transact up to $100,000 per purchase, and withdraw up to $10K monthly from ATMs. What’s more, holders can spend their BFX and USDT staking rewards online and in stores worldwide. This presale-only perk delivers a real-world use case that very few presale projects can match, cementing BlockchainFX as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Attractive Entry Point With Long-Term Growth Potential

At $0.023 today and a launch price of $0.05, early buyers have a clear path to more than doubling their investment before considering the extra allocation from BLOCK30. With $7m already raised, the window for maximum advantage is closing. Investors who wait for later stages risk higher prices and smaller allocations. This is why BlockchainFX is consistently featured in the best crypto price predictions lists across crypto news outlets.

Could Be The Next $1 Token

With its combination of a robust presale model, high-yield staking, deflationary tokenomics, multi-asset trading, and real-world payment utility, BlockchainFX positions itself as a project that could be the next $1 token. Lightchain and Maxi Doge may generate interest, but neither offers the breadth of features or early-buyer incentives that BlockchainFX has implemented.

BlockchainFX is emerging as a standout presale in a crowded market. Having already raised $7m, it demonstrates real investor confidence. The limited-time BLOCK30 bonus gives today’s buyers a significantly larger allocation ahead of the $0.05 launch. With a presale that rewards early participation, high-yield staking that returns platform revenue to the community, a multi-asset trading platform and an exclusive Visa card, BlockchainFX ranks among the best web3 projects to buy today. For investors seeking crypto with high ROI potential, this is one of the best cryptos to buy before it moves to the next stage.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Max delves deep into the cryptocurrency realm, with a passion for altcoins and NFTs. Convinced of crypto’s transformative potential, he envisions a decentralized financial future. Max’s background in the financial sector grants him unique insights into global monetary systems. In his leisure, Max embraces the thrill of adventures and is an avid sports enthusiast, finding balance and rejuvenation away from work.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/blockchainfx-is-poised-for-another-price-jump-as-the-presale-skyrockets-beyond-7m-investors-are-calling-it-cryptos-first-super-app/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

Recently, Abraxas Capital has become a focus of attention in this round of rebound due to its high-frequency on-chain operations and heavy Ethereum DeFi strategy. It is a London-based asset management company with an asset size of over US$3 billion. Its core investment platform Heka Funds mainly engages in stablecoin arbitrage and is one of Tether&#39;s largest institutional clients.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001781+4.15%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4737+1.13%
Ethereum
ETH$4,649.8+0.06%
Partager
PANews2025/05/21 13:46
Partager
The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00302-38.74%
RWAX
APP$0.002541+1.35%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:10
Partager
Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Tether’ın ABD piyasasına özel olarak çıkaracağı ABD dolarına endeksli stablecoin USAT’ın resmi internet sitesinde yayımlanan önemli bilgilendirmeye göre, USAT herhangi bir devlet kurumu tarafından sigortalanmıyor. Açıklamada, USAT’ın yasal ödeme aracı olmadığı (ABD Yasaları Başlık 31, Bölüm 5103 uyarınca) ve ABD hükümeti tarafından ihraç edilmediği, desteklenmediği, onaylanmadığı veya garanti edilmediği belirtildi. Ayrıca, USAT’ın Federal Mevduat Sigorta […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017637+7.40%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 01:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Bitcoin ETFs mark third week of consecutive inflows as BTC holds steady

WhiteRock founder to be extradited over $30M ZKasino case — ZachXBT