Investors Assess SHIB’s Outlook Against Emerging Meme Coin Layer Brett

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 19:09
Threshold
T$0.01589-1.36%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001221-1.84%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012697+4.77%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03631-5.31%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0363+0.27%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5038-1.42%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002452-4.92%
Crypto News

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) story has been a rollercoaster. Branded early as the “Dogecoin killer,” it shot into the spotlight and built a multibillion-dollar market cap almost overnight.

But now, heading into 2025, the question on investors’ minds is simple: does SHIB still have the juice for another breakout, or is it time for newer players like Layer Brett ($LBRETT) to take the crown?

Shiba Inu’s uphill battle

SHIB is still one of the biggest meme coins in the market, but the spark that once drove its meteoric rise is fading. Shibarium, its much-hyped network designed to bring more utility — hasn’t delivered the adoption pace many hoped for. Trading volumes are lower, and SHIB no longer dominates headlines like it once did.

The perception problem is even bigger. Investors no longer see SHIB as the scrappy underdog. It’s now viewed as a “mature” meme coin, which makes it harder to pull in new speculative money. And in meme coin markets, speculation is the fuel that drives rallies. Without a fresh story to ignite the community, SHIB risks slipping into a role as a hold-and-wait token instead of a breakout play.

Why investors are rotating away from SHIB

Crypto markets thrive on excitement, and Shiba Inu no longer carries the same spark it had in 2021 or 2022. Its community is still strong, but retail investors chasing 50x or 100x returns are moving into newer projects. Analysts warn that SHIB’s upside is limited in the current cycle, with most forecasts pointing to modest gains rather than life-changing multiples.

This shift in sentiment is why capital is rotating into presale tokens like Layer Brett. Traders aren’t abandoning SHIB entirely, but they’re hedging with projects that offer bigger upside potential and fresher stories.

Why Layer Brett is the talk of 2025

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is emerging as one of the most talked-about meme coins in early 2025. It’s not just hype. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, Brett combines meme-driven energy with serious blockchain scalability. Transactions are instant, gas fees cost pennies, and staking rewards for presale buyers are running into the thousands of percent.

What sets Brett apart is its balance of fun and fundamentals. It taps into the same viral culture that fueled Shiba Inu’s rise but adds the technical backbone to keep users engaged long after the memes fade. That’s why analysts are tipping Brett as one of the strongest meme coin contenders of the year.

SHIB vs. Brett: A tale of two narratives

When comparing Shiba Inu with Layer Brett, the difference is clear. SHIB is established, widely recognized, and relatively stable for a meme coin. But that maturity caps its upside. Brett, on the other hand, is brand new, nimble, and full of speculative energy. From presale levels, even modest adoption could send it 50x or 100x higher, something SHIB is unlikely to replicate at its current scale.

This is why more and more investors are splitting their bets — holding SHIB for stability while piling into Brett for growth. It’s not about abandoning one for the other, but about balancing portfolios between safety and speculation.

Conclusion

The Shiba Inu story isn’t over — it will remain a key name in meme coin history. But the next breakout may not come from SHIB. Instead, analysts say the momentum is shifting toward Layer Brett ($LBRETT), where viral hype meets real blockchain performance.

Shiba Inu holds the legacy, but Brett holds the future. For investors asking where the next 100x will come from, the answer may already be clear.

👉 Don’t miss your chance to join the next top meme coin and stake for potentially life-changing rewards.

🌐 Website: https://laverbrett.com

📢 Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

✖️ X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/shiba-inu-market-watch-investors-assess-shibs-outlook-against-emerging-meme-coin-layer-brett/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6813-2.21%
SOON
SOON$0.2853+3.93%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011972-0.41%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Partager
Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Experts predict crypto bull market could extend for 1-2 years. Global liquidity, not halving, driving crypto’s longer bull cycle ahead. Delayed altcoin breakouts signal major crypto rally yet to peak. Top analysts are now predicting that the current crypto bull market will extend for another one to two years, defying the typical four-year cycle timelines that have dominated the market in the past. According to experts, the ongoing rally is driven by a significant shift in market dynamics, where global liquidity, rather than Bitcoin’s halving cycles, is becoming the primary driver. Global Liquidity Steers the Crypto Market to New Heights Bitcoin’s correlation with global liquidity is stronger than ever, with data showing that the cryptocurrency tracks global liquidity 83% of the time over 12 months. This is greater than most other asset classes, which emphasizes the extent to which the crypto market has become aligned with other financial trends. Also Read: XRP Ledger’s Game-Changing Update: Major Credentials Amendment Set to Launch It is thought that the bull market is being pushed further away into the future by liquidity cycles, which take longer to complete than the halving cycles of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s volatility declining, many view this as an indicator of a more gradual, extended rally. Institutional investors have now taken centre stage and are bringing slower yet much bigger investments to the market. This direction is building longer and more consistent cycles compared to past cycles that were characterized by sudden bursts in price due to retail-driven bull runs. Delayed Altcoin Breakouts Suggest a Lengthened Bull Cycle In the previous crypto cycle, altcoins like Ethereum broke through their all-time highs relatively early, with Ethereum maintaining an uptrend for several months afterward. Nonetheless, the altcoin index and Ethereum have not managed to reach their previous highs in the current cycle, despite the fact that the market is already over 1,000 days into this cycle. The fact that it has taken so long to see altcoin breakouts is a powerful indicator that the bull market is still in its infancy. Source: @CristiWeb3 Although Bitcoin has faced opposition at critical price points, there is still significant growth potential in the altcoin market, and it is not a sign that the cycle has finished. Experts believe this lag in altcoin performance indicates that the market will continue its rally for much longer than expected, with potential for substantial gains ahead. A Shift from Retail to Institutional Money The market’s transformation from retail-driven to institutional-driven is another factor that suggests the bull market could last much longer than in previous cycles. Institutions tend to move more slowly but with much larger sums, leading to more gradual but sustained price growth. The institutions follow the same pattern, but the movement is slower and with higher amounts, which results in a slower but continuous increase in prices. The role of traditional financial intermediaries, the emergence of ETFs, and stablecoin regulations are all changing the crypto market environment. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin is currently met with short-run resistance at around the $114,000 level, but the data show that the trend is positive. As global liquidity continues to drive the market and institutions lead the charge, experts believe the crypto market is poised for another significant surge, extending the current bull run for one to two more years. Also Read: Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin The post Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09861-2.70%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005571-8.31%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.8157-2.19%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 19:10
Partager
New York officials secure over $400k in crypto from Facebook ad scam

New York officials secure over $400k in crypto from Facebook ad scam

Over $440,000 in stolen crypto funds has been secured by New York officials in an ongoing fraud investigation that targeted locals. Authorities from the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Attorney General’s Office, and the New York State…
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000109-0.90%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

New York officials secure over $400k in crypto from Facebook ad scam

Crypto VC Hypersphere investment partners lost "years of savings" in fake Zoom meeting

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025