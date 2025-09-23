The post Investors Brace for More Pain After Major Selloff and Price Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 23 September 2025 | 14:05 Pi Network’s token has suffered a steep collapse, losing almost half its value in just a few hours, and the aftermath is raising uncomfortable questions about its long-term stability. Traders point to thin liquidity as the spark behind the crash. A relatively small sell order reportedly snowballed into mass liquidations, forcing leveraged positions to close and draining confidence from the market. With billions of unmigrated tokens still looming over supply, even minor shocks appear capable of dragging prices down. Community reactions have been fierce. Some users noted Pi’s tendency to follow Bitcoin’s corrections but with far deeper drops, warning that a move toward $0.18 isn’t out of the question if pressure continues. At the same time, the project’s leadership made its first public appearance in Seoul, a milestone that many hoped would stabilize sentiment. Instead, the gathering did little to reverse losses, underscoring the disconnect between Pi’s community-driven image and its volatile trading reality. As of now, PI trades around $0.27, reflecting not only market weakness but also skepticism among its own base. Critics argue that enthusiasm alone cannot sustain value if the community itself hesitates to buy tokens on exchanges. For Pi, the latest plunge highlights a central challenge: turning years of hype and mass sign-ups into genuine adoption and liquidity. Until that transformation takes place, sharp downturns are likely to remain part of its story. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in… The post Investors Brace for More Pain After Major Selloff and Price Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 23 September 2025 | 14:05 Pi Network’s token has suffered a steep collapse, losing almost half its value in just a few hours, and the aftermath is raising uncomfortable questions about its long-term stability. Traders point to thin liquidity as the spark behind the crash. A relatively small sell order reportedly snowballed into mass liquidations, forcing leveraged positions to close and draining confidence from the market. With billions of unmigrated tokens still looming over supply, even minor shocks appear capable of dragging prices down. Community reactions have been fierce. Some users noted Pi’s tendency to follow Bitcoin’s corrections but with far deeper drops, warning that a move toward $0.18 isn’t out of the question if pressure continues. At the same time, the project’s leadership made its first public appearance in Seoul, a milestone that many hoped would stabilize sentiment. Instead, the gathering did little to reverse losses, underscoring the disconnect between Pi’s community-driven image and its volatile trading reality. As of now, PI trades around $0.27, reflecting not only market weakness but also skepticism among its own base. Critics argue that enthusiasm alone cannot sustain value if the community itself hesitates to buy tokens on exchanges. For Pi, the latest plunge highlights a central challenge: turning years of hype and mass sign-ups into genuine adoption and liquidity. Until that transformation takes place, sharp downturns are likely to remain part of its story. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in…

Investors Brace for More Pain After Major Selloff and Price Crash

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 19:19
Altcoins
  • 23 September 2025
  • |
  • 14:05

Pi Network’s token has suffered a steep collapse, losing almost half its value in just a few hours, and the aftermath is raising uncomfortable questions about its long-term stability.

Traders point to thin liquidity as the spark behind the crash. A relatively small sell order reportedly snowballed into mass liquidations, forcing leveraged positions to close and draining confidence from the market.

With billions of unmigrated tokens still looming over supply, even minor shocks appear capable of dragging prices down.

Community reactions have been fierce. Some users noted Pi’s tendency to follow Bitcoin’s corrections but with far deeper drops, warning that a move toward $0.18 isn’t out of the question if pressure continues.

At the same time, the project’s leadership made its first public appearance in Seoul, a milestone that many hoped would stabilize sentiment. Instead, the gathering did little to reverse losses, underscoring the disconnect between Pi’s community-driven image and its volatile trading reality.

As of now, PI trades around $0.27, reflecting not only market weakness but also skepticism among its own base. Critics argue that enthusiasm alone cannot sustain value if the community itself hesitates to buy tokens on exchanges.

For Pi, the latest plunge highlights a central challenge: turning years of hype and mass sign-ups into genuine adoption and liquidity. Until that transformation takes place, sharp downturns are likely to remain part of its story.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/pi-network-news-investors-brace-for-more-pain-after-major-selloff-and-price-crash/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine.
