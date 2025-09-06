Investors choose this memecoin competitor with massive growth potential

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/06 03:16
Moonveil
MORE$0.09924+1.02%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00172+19.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0126+2.68%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000563+3.11%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02679+0.29%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

This new meme token Little Pepe gains traction with utility and massive upside potential.

Summary
  • Little Pepe raises $23.8m with 14.9b tokens sold, offering utility SHIB lacks through its meme-only Layer 2 chain.
  • With CEX listings, strict vesting, and a $777k giveaway, Little Pepe positions as SHIB’s logical successor.
  • Analysts see LILPEPE surging 20,500%, fueled by its Pepe Launchpad, utility, and microcap growth advantage.

After peaking in 2021, the Shiba Inu price has fallen by more than 85%, leaving investors questioning whether its best days are behind it. 

Recent whale movements and modest technical rebounds are keeping hope alive. However, a new competitor, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is quickly becoming the go-to utility-driven meme token with significantly higher upside.

Little Pepe: The utility meme alternative outshining shiba inu

While SHIB works to claw back relevance, Little Pepe is rapidly positioning itself as the next-generation memecoin. Unlike SHIB, which relies primarily on branding and community loyalty, Little Pepe has embedded real utility into its ecosystem: a meme-only Layer 2 chain.  

At the heart of the project is the Pepe Launchpad, a dedicated platform for launching meme tokens that offers enhanced security, anti-bot measures, and fair participation models. This infrastructure solves many of the pain points that plagued SHIB in its early days, including bot-driven manipulation and poor tokenomics.

Momentum is also firmly on LILPEPE’s side. Its presale has already raised $23.8 million, selling 14.9 billion tokens, making it one of the largest meme presales in recent history. With the final listing price at $0.003, early investors at $0.001 have a 3x return before trading begins. 

The early completion of its CertiK audit establishes trust beyond hype. This blend of credibility and utility has positioned Little Pepe not just as a competitor to SHIB but as its logical successor in the meme coin hierarchy.

Why analysts believe Little Pepe could surge this cycle

Analysts are projecting that LILPEPE could rise in this bull run, citing a mix of fundamentals and market dynamics that SHIB can no longer replicate. Here’s why:

  • Microcap Advantage: At launch, LILPEPE’s market cap will be a fraction of SHIB’s, giving it far more room for exponential growth.
  • CEX Listings: With two tier-1 exchange listings already lined up, liquidity and exposure will drive early adoption.
  • Strict Vesting Schedule: Unlike SHIB’s early free-for-all, LILPEPE’s tokenomics prevent inflation and dumping, ensuring stability.
  • $777k Giveaway: The ongoing campaign accelerates community expansion, fueling viral growth similar to SHIB’s 2021 breakout.
  • Utility Layer: The Pepe Launchpad transforms LILPEPE into more than a meme. It becomes an ecosystem for future meme projects, adding long-term relevance.

These factors create the perfect setup for Little Pepe to achieve explosive gains, a feat that Shiba Inu price action may no longer be able to replicate. With analysts calling for a potential 20,500% surge, it’s clear why so many investors are shifting focus from SHIB to LILPEPE this cycle.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin momentum is starting to heat up, and with the altcoin season index climbing, traders are keeping a close eye on what could be the next explosive run. While not every project will go parabolic, market sentiment is holding steady, and overall conditions suggest an exciting window for high-potential plays. Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are offering a unique angle in the crypto market. From real-world asset integration to innovative mine-to-earn mechanics and scalable on-chain data solutions, these coins are building strong narratives that could catch fire if altseason truly kicks in Crypto’s Next Phase: Expert Picks the Top Cryptos to Buy Now The crypto market is entering a pivotal phase, with major developments unfolding across technology, regulation, and adoption. The U.S. government is taking bold steps to put economic data directly on-chain, signaling an unprecedented move toward transparency in financial reporting. On the institutional front, Ondo Finance is bridging traditional markets with crypto by launching tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum, opening the door for broader access to equities in decentralized ecosystems. Source – Ondo Finance on X Bitwise, a leading digital asset manager, has also released a striking forecast, projecting Bitcoin could hit $1.3 million by 2035. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to host a conference on DeFi, stablecoin adoption continues to accelerate, and the launch of Trump’s World Liberty token has sparked heated debate. Together, these developments highlight the growing convergence of innovation, politics, and regulation, creating both opportunities and challenges for investors and builders navigating this rapidly evolving space. Amid these shifts, this article highlights the best cryptos to buy now as shared by crypto expert Jacob Crypto Bury, whose full analysis is available in the video below or on his YouTube channel. Epic Chain (EPIC) Epic Chain is…
Union
U$0.00959-17.75%
RealLink
REAL$0.06008+0.41%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.327+0.48%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:53
Partager
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-1.79%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012155+29.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1506+48.96%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

President Aleksandr Lukashenko reportedly issued an ultimatum to his government, demanding long-overdue cryptocurrency oversight mechanisms after a state audit revealed half of all citizen investments sent abroad fail to return. On September 5, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported that during…
SentraNet
SENT$0.000027+35.00%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/06 04:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure