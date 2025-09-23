But away from the spot market, institutions were still buying — and in size. CoinShares data revealed $1.9 billion flowed […] The post Investors Pump $1.9B Into Crypto Funds Despite Market Drop appeared first on Coindoo.But away from the spot market, institutions were still buying — and in size. CoinShares data revealed $1.9 billion flowed […] The post Investors Pump $1.9B Into Crypto Funds Despite Market Drop appeared first on Coindoo.

Investors Pump $1.9B Into Crypto Funds Despite Market Drop

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/23 01:00
1
1$0.008976-21.32%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005719-14.48%

But away from the spot market, institutions were still buying — and in size.

CoinShares data revealed $1.9 billion flowed into crypto investment vehicles last week, pushing total assets under management to an unprecedented $40.3 billion. Year-to-date inflows also hit a record, climbing past $12.6 billion despite the market pullback.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Dominate Flows

The bulk of the allocations landed in the two largest cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin funds attracted $977 million, while Ethereum brought in $772 million, making ETH one of the biggest winners of the week.

Altcoins also shared in the momentum, albeit at smaller scales. Solana added $127 million, XRP gained $69 million, and emerging names such as Sui and Chainlink pulled in just over $2 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

Regionally, the United States accounted for nearly all of the action with $1.79 billion in inflows, dwarfing contributions from Germany ($51.6 million) and Switzerland ($47.3 million). Not every market joined in, however — Sweden shed $13.6 million and Hong Kong lost $3.1 million, highlighting uneven investor appetite.

READ MORE:

Michael Saylor’s Firm Adds 850 BTC, Hits 26% Yield in 2025

Contradictory Market Signals

The juxtaposition is striking: prices are soft, yet allocations are robust. Analysts say this could signal that professional money managers are positioning ahead of future macro shifts, treating the current weakness as an entry point rather than a warning sign.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Investors Pump $1.9B Into Crypto Funds Despite Market Drop appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
AdEx
ADX$0.11-8.71%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:11
Partager
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
Capverse
CAP$0.14382-2.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04039-8.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
Partager
US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.13371-16.27%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced