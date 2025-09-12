Investors Snub Dogecoin and Pepe As RTX Make $1000s Daily With New Referral Program

In the evolving crypto market, meme coins like Dogecoin and Pepe were once the best investment picks during the meme coin frenzy and era. They both thrived on community, meme interest, and hype, but many investors are beginning to recognize their limitations as both struggle to maintain momentum.

Investors are diversifying into utility-driven projects with high earning potential. Amidst the myriad options, Remittix (RTX) is stealing the spotlight, especially with its recently launched referral program.

Dogecoin & Pepe: Waning Meme Strength, But Weak Utility

Dogecoin’s momentum has waned recently. While it has retained its position as the meme leader, the lack of innovation, utility, or a sustainable roadmap has caused investors to liquidate their holdings.

DOGE failed to retest its all-time high after surging 1000% in 2 months to peak at $0.73 in April 2021. While some Analysts still predict DOGE at $1, investors are tired of waiting and would rather invest in utility-based projects.

Similarly, Pepe coin launched in 2023 during the meme coin resurgence. Its selling point was the possibility of reproducing Dogecoin and Shiba Inu’s massive gains.

Initially, PEPE thrived on a strong community, meme interest, and adoption. However, its lack of utility and innovation is beginning to surface, causing investors to find better alternatives.

Why RTX Is Pulling Investors Away

Remittix (RTX) is designed to transform cross-border crypto payments with speed, efficiency, and lower fees. Remittix (RTX) is a PayFi platform that facilitates cross-border crypto-to-fiat transactions in 30+ countries and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies.

Built on the Ethereum ecosystem, Remittix is bridging a $19 trillion payment gap between traditional payment systems and cryptocurrency.

To expand its base and create more earning opportunities for users, Remittix has launched a referral opportunity that earns users thousands of dollars daily. Users will earn a 15% reward for referring a new buyer to the presale (15% of the referral purchase back in USDT).

Rewards are instantly claimable every 24 hours via the Remittix dashboard. They are paid in USDT and can be withdrawn or reinvested.

Remittix highlights:

A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.

Users can earn up to 15% referral rewards by onboarding new buyers.

Remittix is built for real-world utility and adoption, not speculation.

Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.

