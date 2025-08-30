Investors withdraw lawsuit against Strategy over Bitcoin accounting practices

A proposed class action lawsuit against Strategy which accused the business intelligence company and its executive chairman, Michael Saylor, of misleading investors about the risks of its substantial Bitcoin purchases, has been voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiffs, according to Bloomberg.

According to a Bloomberg report on August 29, investors voluntarily dismissed their proposed class action lawsuit against Strategy with prejudice, permanently closing the case.

The suit, originally filed in May by law firm Pomerantz LLP in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, had named executives including Michael Saylor, CEO Phong Le, and CFO Andrew Kang as defendants.

Plaintiffs had argued that Strategy overstated potential gains from its Bitcoin strategy while downplaying volatility risks and failed to clearly disclose the effects of adopting new accounting standards for digital assets. The plaintiffs’ abrupt decision to withdraw all claims, filed just a day prior on August 28, offers no public explanation for their retreat.

Accounting shift and mounting criticism

Earlier this year, Strategy adopted the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s Accounting Standards Update No. 2023-08, which governs the accounting for crypto assets. The shift to fair value accounting allowed the company to record its massive Bitcoin holdings at their market value each quarter, with unrealized gains and losses flowing directly into the net income statement.

Plaintiffs argued the company failed to fully disclose how this would affect its reported earnings, pointing to Strategy’s $4.22 billion net loss in the first quarter of 2025 as proof that the accounting method was being presented to investors in a misleading light.

In addition to the lawsuit, Strategy has faced scrutiny on other fronts. Earlier this month, a prominent Wall Street advisor criticized the company for comparing its valuation metrics to tech giants like Apple and Nvidia, arguing that its recent performance was fueled by a one-time surge in Bitcoin rather than sustainable revenue growth.

The rebuke underscored the growing skepticism from parts of the financial establishment about whether Strategy’s unique model should be benchmarked against conventional corporate peers at all.

Despite the criticisms, Strategy remains the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with 632,457 BTC on its balance sheet, worth about $68.32 billion according to BitcoinTreasuries.net.

On August 25, Michael Saylor highlighted that the firm’s proprietary Bitcoin Yield metric had climbed to 25.4% year-to-date, framing it as evidence of long-term shareholder value tied to Bitcoin accumulation.

