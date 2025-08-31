InvroMining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, August 31st, 2025, Chainwire]

InvroMining, a London-based cryptocurrency mining platform founded in 2016, today announced the latest upgrade to its global operations, introducing expanded support for multi-asset mining and new AI-driven resource management features.

Expanded Asset Support

With this update, InvroMining now offers infrastructure supporting major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, LTC, ETH, DOGE, BCH, BNB, and USDT. This multi-asset framework allows participants to participate in a wider range of mining operations on a single platform.

The company also confirmed the launch of the BTC and XRP futures programs, two structured products that align with InvroMining’s mission to provide a transparent and systematic approach to digital asset mining.

AI-Powered Operations

InvroMining’s proprietary AI engine dynamically manages mining allocations and adjusts to network difficulty and energy conditions in real time. This ensures efficiency, transparency, and optimized performance for all supported cryptocurrencies.

Sustainability at its Core

As part of its commitment to responsible innovation, InvroMining operates over 130 renewable energy mining facilities worldwide, leveraging hydro, solar, and wind power. The company has reaffirmed its goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all operations by 2030.

Leadership Comments

Roadmap

Expanding mining facilities in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Deploying predictive AI modules for operational monitoring.

Enhanced developer SDK to integrate custom strategy modules with the InvroMining ecosystem.

About InvroMining

Founded in 2016, InvroMining is a global cryptocurrency mining platform focused on supporting multi-asset, AI-driven efficiency, and renewable energy infrastructure. InvroMining operates in 175 countries and regions, providing a convenient foundation for sustainable digital asset mining..

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

