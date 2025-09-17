IOST Forges Alliance with Conflux to Redefine Stablecoin Payments

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 10:10
IOSToken
IOST$0.003327+2.14%
Payment Gateaway

IOST, a high-performance decentralized blockchain network, has announced its groundbreaking collaboration with Conflux. This partnership aims to redefine stablecoin adoption along with consumer payments. IOST and Conflux both have unique specialities needed to push the boundaries of decentralized payments infrastructure.

This initiative is set to provide scalability and user-friendly solutions. IOST has witnessed the advancement through its official X account, while the other partner, Conflux, is a scalable Layer-1 blockchain to process payments.

IOST Integrates into Conflux to Expand its Ecosystem

IOST is a renowned platform for high-speed, scalability, and a developer-focused blockchain ecosystem. The platform seeks consistent partnerships to expand its strength across the landscape of Web3. IOST combines efforts with Conflux to experience a Layer-1 blockchain, gaining traction across the ecosystem.

 The platform has the capability to reshape stablecoin ecosystems, providing a seamless experience of payments. The alliance aims to build a trustworthy framework for the adoption of real-world assets and stablecoins in daily-based transactions.

Conflux Proves its Abilities to Shape the Future of Payments

Conflux is renowned as the next-generation Layer-1 blockchain, focusing on innovation, scalability, regulatory compliance, and cross-border adoption. The platform processes payments, and its stablecoin infrastructure resonates with IOT’s vision, accelerating blockchain usability. It provides consumer-ready solutions which are beyond speculation.

IOST and Conflux, by collaborating with each other, are poised to provide secure, fast, and compliant payment rails. Their combined effort can link Web2 users with the Web3 economy. IOST, by joining forces with Conflux, strives to pave the way for stronger industry growth. The platform aims to highlight the growing significance of partnerships like that, fostering blockchain innovation.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0.001763+4.81%
Propy
PRO$0.7958+10.49%
EDU Coin
EDU$0.1364+4.20%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
Partager
Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4252+0.78%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle launches USDC on HyperEVM with CCTP V2, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and expanding institutional access to regulated stablecoin liquidity. Circle has launched native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, a high-speed blockchain in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This enables developers, traders and institutions to access USDC on HyperEVM. The updated Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) […] The post Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23434+2.26%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0173-3.88%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Qianxun Technology will acquire Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million