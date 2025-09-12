IOTA and Salus Unveil Bold Blockchain Solution to Fix $2.5 Trillion Trade Finance Gap

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/12 15:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06411+2.16%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1943-3.18%
Movement
MOVE$0.1291+0.38%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06415-3.03%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1088-0.45%
IOTA
  • IOTA partners with Salus to digitize global trade finance using tokenization and audit trails.
  • Critical mineral supply chains face funding shortages and outdated processes.
  • Integration with TWIN infrastructure enables digital identity, smart contracts, and real-time data exchange.

The global trade finance gap, last measured at over $2.5 trillion, continues to weigh heavily on businesses that need capital to move goods across borders.

Traditional processes such as paperwork, siloed databases, and costly intermediaries have left smaller players locked out. IOTA is targeting this structural weakness with digital public infrastructure that emphasizes real-time data, transparency, and automation.

The network’s latest initiative is its collaboration with Salus, a platform focused on modernizing trade finance in the critical minerals sector. Salus integrates with IOTA’s TWIN platform, which brings together digital identity, tokenization, and data sovereignty to create verifiable and interoperable trade workflows.

Salus and Critical Minerals Supply Chains

The cost of minerals like copper, lithium, and the rare earth minerals skyrocketed due to the increased development of artificial intelligence and the movement toward clean energy. Despite the increased prices, financing within the sector remains slow, piecemeal, and undercapitalized. Large commercial banks reduced their exposure, and small funders are deterred since little trust is placed for authentication.

Salus aims to bridge the gap through the digitalization of the supply chain data, converting it into verifiable, auditible assets. In real-time monitoring, funders can verify shipments firsthand, and through tokenization, the main trade documents such as warehouse receipts are converted into NFTs stored on the IOTA ledger.

They can be transferred securely between customs, insurers, forwarders and miners. Through harmonisation with international standards like MLETR, Salus streamlines compliance and speeds cross-border flows.

In addition to its on-chain protocol, Salus also employs decentralized funding channels, through the DeFi pools from stablecoin-backed liquidity. Both collectively facilitate settlement velocity along with elevated accessibility of the otherwise disenfranchised market participants’ capital.

Salus Uses IOTA Identity to Build Trust in Trade Finance

Verification of counterparty integrity beyond borders is one of the cornerstones of international trade finance. Salus uses IOTA Identity through the TWIN platform for the assignment of decentralized identifiers and verifiable credentials not only for companies but for containers, transporters, and other stakeholders as well. Each such identity is recorded on the IOTA ledger, forming an immutable trust layer.

Moreover, Salus facilitates funding automation through IOTA Smart Contracts. Payment can be triggered upon confirmation of quality checks or inspection and can reduce the usage of intermediaries. Automating the process reduces delays and cuts operational cost.

Related reading: IOTA Breaks Out of Downtrend: A 100% Rally Toward $0.50 Coming

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea ends 2018 ban, allowing crypto startups to access VC funding and apply for venture certification starting Sept 16.   Crypto startups in South Korea are gaining new momentum as the government ends its 2018 ban on venture capital (VC) investments in the sector. With digital asset firms now eligible for venture certification, new […] The post South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0187-0.26%
VinuChain
VC$0.0029-0.68%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00618-1.12%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 16:00
Partager
Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong suggests that banks with crypto should be eased in terms of capital regulations to increase exposure and attract financial entities. Hong Kong is considering loosening the capital requirements of banks holding cryptocurrencies, meaning it is heralding a change in position towards a more lenient attitude towards digital assets.  Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) […] The post Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194324-0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09732-4.18%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0187-0.26%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 15:30
Partager
Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

With a new recent collaboration, the commerce department is publicly releasing its official economical data on Sei under the Chainlink secure data standard.
SEI
SEI$0.3316+1.65%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 16:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Coinbase: As of September 10, DATs hold over 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million Solana

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%