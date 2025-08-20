IOTA Debuts Hierarchies Alpha to Power Secure Trust Relationships On-Chain

In a decentralized world, trust needs structure, and IOTA has laid the groundwork to make auditable trust a reality.

With the just-launched IOTA Hierarchies, we get trust that’s programmable, transparent, and capable of scaling across sectors.

Every connection in the digital economy depends on trust. Auditors validate companies, suppliers keep production moving, and devices exchange data securely. But here’s the problem: most of that trust is implicit, undocumented, and siloed.

The consequences? Trust is often assumed rather than verified, credentials can’t always be checked in a consistent digital format, authority is delegated through informal processes that leave no reliable audit trail, and decisions can’t be automated because there’s no standardized way to express or validate trust rules.

To solve this, the IOTA network announced the launch of its IOTA Hierarchies on an X thread yesterday. The framework provides a structured way to model trust by answering four fundamental questions: who is trusted, for what purpose, by whom, and under what conditions.

It’s already live across the IOTA Mainnet, Testnet, and Devnet. While it works seamlessly with IOTA Identity, another tool that gives full ownership and control back to users and devices through self-sovereign identity (SSI), it’s flexible enough to run on its own, too.

Verifiable, Revocable, Programmable Trust

With IOTA Hierarchies, trust can be established transparently, adjusted as circumstances change, and even automated in digital processes, something traditional trust systems simply can’t deliver.

According to IOTA’s blog, once trust data is recorded, it can be checked in two different ways. The first is fee-based validation, which runs through smart contracts on the IOTA network, guaranteeing everything happens fully on-chain. The second is feeless validation, where the client library talks directly to a Node API to run the same checks, but without paying any transaction fees.

At its core, IOTA Hierarchies is built from a set of simple building blocks that together create a verifiable chain. It starts with a Federation, a group of entities that operate under shared rules defined by a Root Authority, the central actor that sets the standards, grants roles, and can approve or revoke permissions.

Within this system, Statements define what an entity is allowed to do, like issuing grades, certifying products, or verifying compliance. These permissions are formally granted through Accreditations, which act as cryptographic delegations linking each entity to the wider trust network.

When an accredited entity carries out its role, it produces an Attestation, a signed, verifiable confirmation of that action, whether recorded on-chain or off-chain. Finally, Values and Conditions can be added to ensure these permissions are used within safe limits, like restricting a role to a specific scope or timeframe.

Real-World Use Cases

Because it’s designed to be general-purpose, IOTA Hierarchies can be applied across a wide range of sectors. In education, for example, a university could delegate diploma issuance to specific departments, making academic credentials verifiable.

In IoT and automation, devices can verify commands and data against accredited trust chains. That means a smart factory robot won’t just accept an instruction from any system; it will only act if the command comes from a source that has been cryptographically verified and accredited

Another instance? Global trade depends on trust; customs must trust exporters, retailers must trust suppliers, and ports must trust shipping companies. As CNF has reported before, the IOTA Foundation launched the Trade & Logistics Innovation Network (TWIN), a digital-first infrastructure for international trade.

With TWIN, IOTA Hierarchies may also have a role to play. Here, a customs authority can accredit inspection agencies to certify goods, and importers can instantly verify if those certificates are genuine. If something goes wrong, permissions can be revoked.

