IOTA Gains Official Recognition in China’s 2025 Self-Sovereign Identity Report

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/08/29 17:12
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1935-3.20%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02688-2.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.15499-3.93%
  • IOTA has been highlighted as a leading SSI use case built on DIDs in the 2025 policy paper by China’s Ministry of Commerce.
  • The combination of IOTA’s feeless, immutable ledger with W3C’s identity standards creates the perfect infrastructure for DPPs.

Salima, a tech enthusiast and cryptocurrency supporter, recently spotted IOTA’s name in a major report. In a post on X, she explained that the document was the 2025 Technical Development Report on Digital Product Passports (DPP), published by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology together with the China National Institute of Standardization.

The report highlights how the Digital Product Passport (DPP) is emerging as both a cutting-edge technical tool and a management framework. For China, Digital Product Passports are being looked at as a way to push manufacturing into a smarter, greener, more advanced era.

At the same time, they’re expected to shake things up in trade, data sharing across borders, and even how companies deal with compliance. The European Union has already taken a step, with its Sustainable Products Ecodesign Regulation kicking in back in July 2024.

One of the interesting sections of the report focuses on Data Identification Technology: Uniqueness and Scalability, which it describes as the heart of DPP. Here, the authors identify two main approaches being explored worldwide.

They specifically highlight that: “The W3C DID standard supports cross-chain interoperability, and IOTA’s self-sovereign identity (SSI) solution is a prime example. It allows users to control their own identifiers, preventing monopolization by centralized platforms.” The alternative to DIDs is centralized identifiers like VAA or GS1.

IOTA’s Part to Play in DPP

The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) is the same body that standardizes web protocols and has developed the Decentralized Identifier (DID) standard. DIDs are cryptographic identifiers that are not tied to centralized authorities like governments or corporations. Instead, they’re under the full control of the individual or organization that owns them.

By integrating with Verifiable Credentials (VCs), DIDs make it possible to prove facts about a product, company, or person without exposing sensitive data.

For example, a product passport could confirm that a battery meets EU recycling requirements without revealing the full manufacturing dataset. The cross-chain interoperability built into W3C’s DID standard ensures that identifiers and credentials can work across different blockchains and platforms, crucial in a global ecosystem where data must move freely.

Self-sovereign identity takes the W3C DID standard one step further. It’s about putting full control of identity into the hands of the individual or organization, not governments, not corporations. Think of Object ID as an example: it gives every product its own verifiable digital identity.

Only the domain owner can create that identity, which means counterfeit issuers and unauthorized smart contracts get locked out. It’s a way to make sure that when you’re looking at an identity, you know it’s the real deal.

IOTA operates on a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) known as the Tangle. As highlighted in our last analysis on Tangle, this design removes the need for miners, which means transactions are feeless, a critical advantage for real-world use cases like Digital Product Passports, where vast amounts of microtransactions might be required to verify supply chain data, track recycling records, or prove sustainability credentials.

Companies don’t have to worry about unpredictable gas fees, as often seen on Ethereum. Additionally, the way IOTA’s network is built ensures that once information is recorded, it remains locked in for good, with no edits or tampering. That kind of immutability is what gives regulators, auditors, and even consumers the confidence that the data they’re looking at is authentic and trustworthy.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

As of today, with U.S. regulation and capital flows evolving in tandem—(the SEC has extended Cboe BZX’s review of the WisdomTree spot XRP fund to 2025-10-24; this month the SEC × Ripple case officially concluded, maintaining a $125 million penalty; the CFTC adopted the Nasdaq market surveillance platform to enhance cross-market, real-time alerts; the Treasury [...] The post Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income appeared first on Blockonomi.
U
U$0.01055+13.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.0562-5.59%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21014-2.32%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/29 17:11
Partager
IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Pakistan’s proposal to offer subsidised electricity tariffs for crypto mining operations. Per local reports, the government is still engaged with international institutions to refine the plan. “As of now, the IMF has not agreed,” said Secretary of Power Dr. Fakhray Alam Irfan, during a session with the Senate Standing Committee on Power. According to a report by Profit , the IMF has warned that the plan could add strain to the power sector. Dr Irfan told the committee that the agency is concerned about market distortions over Pakistan’s subsidised energy rates proposal. IMF Flags Several Concerns Against Pakistan’s Power Proposal for Bitcoin Mining Last month, the IMF questioned Pakistan’s power push for Bitcoin mining, raising concerns over legal issues and power strain. The international financial body laid out several concerns, including the legality of crypto mining in Pakistan and the additional strain on the already burdened power grid. ⛏️ The @IMFNews is pushing back on Pakistan’s plan to allocate 2,000 megawatts of electricity for Bitcoin mining and AI data centers. #IMF #Bitcoin https://t.co/X9YHqz9qTO — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 1, 2025 Further, the fund warned about resource distribution and knock-on effects on power tariffs. The IMF noted that Pakistan did not consult the fund ahead of the announcement. In May, Pakistan announced that it will allocate 2,000MW to power crypto mining and data centres, in a move to attract foreign investment. The initiative is driven by the Pakistan Crypto Council and supported by the Ministry of Finance. Pakistan in Talks With International Institutions Dr Irfan confirmed that the government is still in talks to redefine its power subsidiary plan after the IMF has rejected the proposal. The committee further discussed technological solutions aimed at combating electricity theft. They also discussed the government’s recent agreement with scheduled banks to reduce the circular debt stock. Senator Shibli Faraz criticised that banks were “forced at gunpoint” to offer the loans. The committee has directed the Power Division to submit comprehensive answers to various issues at the next meeting.
Threshold
T$0.01608-2.36%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0017582-1.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1228-1.28%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/07/03 13:42
Partager
UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

PANews reported on July 7 that according to WAM, the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports (ICP), Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority
Internet Computer
ICP$4.922-2.76%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1495-3.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001801-3.11%
Partager
PANews2025/07/07 07:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

MiCA Approval: Socios.com Secures Crucial European Regulatory Milestone