IOTA Gains Sovereign Adoption as Taiwan Issues Official Certificates on Its Network

Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs now issues official certificates on IOTA Rebased blockchain.

IOTA becomes trusted digital infrastructure, supporting government, projects, subsidies, and institutional recognition.

Taiwan has taken a major step in digital governance by issuing official certificates through IOTA Rebased. The Ministry of Digital Affairs is accrediting Digital Service Organizations with certificates backed by IOTA’s network, creating verifiable and transparent credentials at the government level.

These certificates grant organizations access to subsidies, government projects, and legal recognition in Taiwan. It signals the integration of IOTA into the national digital policy framework, demonstrating that IOTA is no longer limited to private industry but is becoming part of state-level infrastructure.

The move establishes Taiwan as the first sovereign nation to adopt IOTA Rebased as a trust infrastructure. The adoption positions the protocol as an institutional technology in Asia’s semiconductor hub, raising the profile of distributed ledger applications in strategic sectors.

IOTA Rebased Upgrade Unlocks New Capabilities

IOTA Rebased went live on May 5, 2025, after undergoing testing, audits, and validator setups, as CNF announced. The upgrade incorporated decentralization, support for MoveVM and EVM and above 50,000 transactions per second throughput with low latency.

With the transition to this upgraded protocol, IOTA created a foundation to meet state-grade demand for secure, fast, and tamper-proof verifications. This now underpins Taiwan’s certificate system, offering a digital infrastructure that aligns with the government’s technology strategy.

A new standard for verifiable digital services has been set. Salima, a technology supporter said that similar adoptions probably exist but have not surfaced yet. She said,

Japan Expands Digital ID Pilot with IOTA

In an earlier update, CNF reported that IOTA technology is also gaining ground in Japan. In Iizuka, Fukuoka Prefecture, a disaster preparedness program is implementing verifiable digital identities to gain entry into shelters in case of earthquakes, floods, or typhoons. With a prompt QR scan, individuals are able to establish their identity instantly.

The initiative is in partnership with BLOCKSMITH, Shibuya Web3 University, Turing Japan, and Kangaeru Bosai, together with the city government. It uses IOTA as one of the networks to check and confirm digital IDs, chosen for its security and speed.

This pilot could be scaled up nationally and would give IOTA an institutional presence in public safety and emergency management. This shows that technology is heading to support beyond financial use cases.

Currently, IOTA token is priced at $0.188, registering a 4.33% drop in the last 24 hours. Despite this short-term fall, technical analysis shows a possible breakout.

A trader on X suggests the currency may break out of a descending triangle on the 3D chart, with a rally target near $0.415, signaling a possible 120.74% price increase from current levels.

