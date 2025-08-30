IOTA to Launch First Native Token Liquidity Pool Next Monday — Trading & Yield Arrive

Starting next Monday, the IOTA network might see its very first native token liquidity pool go live.

This coincides with the final stages of the IOTA community’s governance vote on the Shimmer network, set to conclude on September 3rd.

The IOTA ecosystem could be on the verge of a big milestone. According to crypto enthusiast Salima, one of the network’s very first “primordial” tokens is set to launch IOTA’s first native liquidity pool next Monday. This will pave the way for true on-chain price discovery and fresh yield opportunities for IOTA-based assets.

“A new milestone is coming to #IOTA next Monday. One of the very first primordial tokens created on IOTA will have the honor of opening the first liquidity pool for the first time, and one of them will be traded with real market value, unlocking fresh opportunities for trading and yield. A minor milestone or the true seed of native trading on IOTA? ”she stated.

Why Does This Matter

Until now, IOTA tokens like stIOTA and VUSD have existed alongside a growing set of native tokens built for private or app-specific ecosystems. What’s been missing is a venue on IOTA where those tokens can meet real market liquidity, not just transfers or wrapped representations elsewhere.

With a native liquidity pool instead of tokens just existing in isolation, markets would finally be able to set live, on-chain prices for IOTA-native assets. It also opens the door to yield opportunities, since liquidity providers can earn fees and incentives by supplying their tokens to the pool. And once that liquidity is there, it naturally attracts more activity.

In IOTA parlance, “primordial” refers to some of the earliest tokens minted on the network, often community-driven assets that predate newer protocols and tooling. Listing one of these in a native liquidity pool is both symbolic and practical: it honors the early builders while jump-starting activity for the tokens.

Once that liquidity is in place, developers are likely to follow with explorers, dashboards, and LP management tools, helping the ecosystem mature quickly.

Still, this step comes with the usual DeFi trade-offs: liquidity providers face the risk of impermanent loss when token prices shift, early pools may carry smart-contract or protocol risks, and there’s always the chance of liquidity becoming fragmented if multiple pools pop up for the same pairs.

Governance Vote on Shimmer

Apart from this, the IOTA community is heading into an important moment as it prepares to decide the future of Tangle DAO’s assets. A proposal called SGP-0012, IOTA Network Fund Proposal to Go All-In on IOTA Infrastructure and Growth with Tangle DAO, has already cleared earlier community discussions and is now up for a formal vote on the Shimmer network.

Voting kicked off on August 20 with a week-long pre-vote period that runs until August 27, after which the final tallying begins. Token holders are encouraged to keep their Shimmer tokens in place to maximize their voting power. The process wraps up on September 3, when the community will find out whether this plan to strengthen IOTA’s ecosystem officially moves forward.

