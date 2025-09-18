IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 00:32
Threshold
T$0.01687-0.17%
RealLink
REAL$0.064-0.03%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014358-3.32%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.79+2.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0871-3.13%
Story
IP$10.253+3.56%
Crypto News
  • 17 September 2025
  • |
  • 18:00

Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs.

Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation.

The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground?

That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one.

BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch

Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally.

EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time.

What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That flips the usual script where coins launch first and hope to build later. BlockDAG is giving users confidence that the chain works under load, making it a strong contender for the best crypto coin to buy in 2025. With miners earning during the testnet phase, the entry point for participants is real, not just a whitepaper promise.

On the presale side, BlockDAG has raised over $407 million, with momentum still accelerating. More than 312,000 holders have already joined, and the presale continues to pull in around $1 million daily. Pricing is structured in batches, meaning those who get in earlier secure lower entry costs before the next increase.

This staged design rewards fast movers and builds clear upside into the purchase. In fact, the current Batch 30 rate is locked at $0.0013 until October 1st, unlocking a potential 37x ROI when BDAG goes live at $0.05!

Combine a functioning chain, massive community growth, and a presale model that builds early returns, and the picture is clear. For anyone weighing options, BlockDAG looks like the best crypto coin to buy right now, not because of hype, but because it’s delivering the technology and traction ahead of its listing.

What’s Behind the Story (IP) Price Spike?

The Story (IP) price jump has been one of the biggest talking points this month, climbing from mid-June lows near $2.44 to an all-time high around $11.75 in September. That’s a surge of more than 350%, supported by major drivers like institutional accumulation, a large-scale buyback plan, and surging trading volume on exchanges.

Announcements such as Heritage Distilling’s decision to build reserves in IP have fueled confidence, while technical breakouts pushed the token higher. Analysts are now watching resistance at $11.75 and support near $9.30 as key levels for the next move.

But the rally also comes with questions. Critics note the gap between valuation and actual protocol revenue, with fees still very small compared to its multi-billion market cap. Leadership changes, including the exit of co-founder Jason Zhao from daily operations, have added another layer of uncertainty.

Still, the Story (IP) price jump highlights strong demand around IP-focused infrastructure and its potential in licensing and monetisation. The challenge now is whether real-world adoption can match the momentum traders are showing on charts.

USDH Proposals Boost Hyperliquid to the $55 Mark

The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price sits around $55 after touching a new all-time high of $57 earlier this week. Trading volume has surged past $650 million in 24 hours, showing strong demand and liquidity. Part of the momentum comes from Paxos’ proposal for a native USDH stablecoin that would direct 95% of its reserve yield toward HYPE buybacks.

Institutional moves, including asset shifts from NASDAQ-listed firms and interest from VanEck, have also boosted sentiment. With a circulating supply of nearly 270 million and strong on-chain activity, the token is drawing attention as one of the few Layer-1s breaking resistance levels while others stall.

At the same time, there are risks worth watching. Profit-taking has led to small pullbacks, and analysts point to resistance at $57–58 with support around $51–53. Governance debates over USDH voting weight show that the ecosystem is still fine-tuning its structure.

Still, the Hyperliquid (HYPE) price reflects confidence in the network’s fundamentals, with some analysts targeting $60–70 in the short term and hinting at triple digits if stablecoin adoption and institutional demand keep building.

Final Thoughts

The Story (IP) price jump shows how fast speculation can push a coin, but the gap between its fees and valuation leaves questions on sustainability. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price proves strong demand with record highs and growing institutional support, yet profit-taking and governance debates could slow its next move. Both highlight that even popular networks are still trying to balance hype with long-term stability.

BlockDAG is different. Instead of waiting until after launch, it is stress-testing its chain live with miners and EVM compatibility already in place. Features like account abstraction and upgraded vesting contracts are running now, not in the future. With $407M raised in presale and a user base of millions through its X1 app and hardware miners, it looks like the best crypto coin to buy because it is already solving problems competitors are still struggling with.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/story-soars-to-11-75-hype-hits-55-but-blockdags-upcoming-awakening-testnet-proves-its-the-best-crypto-coin-to-buy-today/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08697-3.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016979-3.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.010017-1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Partager
Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.013062-20.39%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0428-0.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.57-0.37%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.13624-44.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month