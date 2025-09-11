iPhone 17’s New MIE Feature Strengthens Crypto Wallet Security

Cobo founder DiscusFish has said that the new iPhone 17 introduces a new Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE) feature that boosts crypto wallet security.

The system is designed to block advanced memory attacks during crypto wallet signing by combining hardware and software protections.

Why It Matters for Crypto Users

Apple shared in a September 9 blog post that MIE is powered by the A19 chip and uses Enhanced Memory Tagging Extension (EMTE), which checks memory in real-time. This setup instantly blocks common exploits such as buffer overflows and use-after-free attempts.

For the crypto industry, this is important because memory flaws account for nearly 70% of all software vulnerabilities and are a common entry point for malware during wallet operations. Signing processes have always been a top target for hackers, as a single weak spot can lead to the theft of funds.

Apple’s new MIE steps in by stopping these attacks at the hardware level before they can cause damage. Shutting down these threats early makes wallet signing much safer and harder for spyware to steal assets. Another benefit is that protections are always on, meaning users do not need to set up anything themselves. DiscusFish called the feature “a major win for high-net-worth crypto users and frequent signers.”

Apple has also addressed side-channel risks with a function called Tag Confidentiality Enforcement (TCE), which prevents attackers from exposing memory tag values through speculative execution or other ways. This closes another pathway often used by hackers to get wallet data.

The company’s security team confirmed that MIE was tested against real-world exploit chains, with most attacks stopped in their earliest stages. This reduces the opportunities for bad actors to compromise software.

Additionally, the protections go beyond Apple’s native tools. Developers can also enable these features through Enhanced Security settings in Xcode, allowing crypto apps outside Apple’s ecosystem to benefit from the same defense model.

iPhone 17 Sets New Standard for Wallet Safety

Overall, the new iPhone 17 reduces the risk of spyware targeting private keys by combining typed memory allocators, tag checks, and confidentiality safeguards. This means that digital asset owners can reduce reliance on external hardware wallets or specialized devices for everyday signing.

Elsewhere, a recent report from Web3 security firm CertiK revealed that more than $2.1 billion has already been lost to crypto-related attacks in 2025. Wallet breaches account for the bulk of these losses, with compromised apps alone responsible for $1.6 billion. The company added that this makes them the most damaging attack vector by a wide margin.

The post iPhone 17’s New MIE Feature Strengthens Crypto Wallet Security appeared first on CryptoPotato.