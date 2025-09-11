iPhone Prices Rise Across the Board as Apple Doubles Storage on Top Models

TLDRs;

  • Apple raises iPhone prices, introduces 2TB storage on top models, signaling confidence in premium market demand.
  • Incremental price hikes across iPhone lineup offset by doubled storage, balancing cost increases and customer appeal.
  • Apple defies historical tech pricing trends with $2,000 iPhone, emphasizing loyal user base and premium positioning.
  • Foldable iPhones expected next year may exceed $2,000, further cementing Apple’s focus on high-end devices.

Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone lineup, marking a notable shift in pricing strategy as the company raises costs across its models while simultaneously doubling storage on premium devices.

The top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max now starts at nearly US$2,000, offering a 2-terabyte storage option, signaling Apple’s confidence that its customers are willing to pay more for enhanced capacity and cutting-edge features.

Steady Increases Across the Lineup

Since the introduction of the iPhone X in 2017, Apple’s price hikes for flagship models have been modest. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at US$1,100, only US$100 higher than the original iPhone X.

Meanwhile, the entry-level iPhone now begins at US$800, reflecting a similar incremental increase. The new iPhone Air, replacing the iPhone 16 Plus, has risen by US$100 to a price of US$1,000.

Despite concerns over tariffs on Chinese imports, Apple has managed to cushion the financial impact for consumers by boosting storage on several models. This approach allows users to get more value while justifying the higher price tags. Analysts had expected more significant price surges, but the company’s strategy appears aimed at balancing profitability with customer appeal.

A Shift From Historical Pricing Trends

Apple’s latest pricing defies decades of mobile phone trends, where technology costs typically decrease as components become more accessible.

Early mobile phones, such as the Motorola DynaTAC in 1983, cost nearly US$4,000, and the MicroTAC followed at US$3,000 in 1989. Over time, prices steadily declined as mobile devices became mainstream. Even the first iPhone in 2007 was priced at US$600, significantly less than these early devices when adjusted for inflation.

By contrast, Apple has maintained a steady pricing strategy from the iPhone X to the iPhone 17 Pro, signaling a deliberate move toward premium-only devices. The introduction of a US$2,000 iPhone 17 Pro Max, now with 2TB storage, reflects Apple’s confidence that its customer base will continue to embrace high-cost, feature-rich smartphones.

Competing With a Premium Edge

Apple’s strategy contrasts sharply with competitors such as Samsung, which follows a multi-tier approach to capture different market segments, from budget-friendly models to flagship devices.

Samsung employs competitive and value-based pricing across its Galaxy series, recently freezing prices on the Galaxy S25 to maintain consumer trust amid rising costs.

Apple, however, has cultivated a loyal customer base conditioned to pay premium prices. CEO Tim Cook has emphasized that iPhones have become “integral” to users’ daily lives, with many willing to stretch budgets to acquire top-tier devices. Recent research indicates that approximately 37% of adults in key markets own iPhones, demonstrating the success of Apple’s premium positioning.

Looking Ahead

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone next year, with prices likely rivaling or surpassing current models from Samsung and Google, which sell for US$1,800 and above.

This move suggests that Apple intends to continue expanding its premium device segment, offering larger storage options and innovative designs that appeal to devoted users.

 

