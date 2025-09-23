The post IREN Doubles AI Cloud Fleet to 23K GPUs, Shares Jump 11% in Pre-Market Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IREN (IREN) jumped 11% in pre-market trading to $43 after the company announced it has doubled its AI Cloud capacity to 23,000 GPUs, lifting its annualized run-rate revenue target to more than $500 million by Q1 of 2026. The company invested about $674 million in 7,100 NVIDIA B300s, 4,200 NVIDIA B200s and 1,100 AMD MI350Xs. Deliveries will be staged over the coming months at IREN’s Prince George campus, which alongside Texas facilities, can eventually host over 60,000 Blackwell GPUs. The expanded fleet now includes 1,900 NVIDIA H100s and H200s, 19,100 NVIDIA B200s and B300s, 1,200 NVIDIA GB300s and 1,100 AMD MI350Xs. The addition of AMD hardware broadens IREN’s offering and customer reach. “As global demand for compute accelerates, customers are increasingly seeking partners who can deliver scale quickly,” said Co-CEO Daniel Roberts. “Doubling our fleet to more than 23,000 GPUs in just a few months highlights the strength of our vertically integrated platform.” IREN is simultaneously working on financing initiatives to support growth while mitigating any impact on its 50 EH/s bitcoin BTC$112,724.33 mining operations. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/iren-shares-jump-11-in-pre-market-trading-as-bitcoin-miner-doubles-ai-cloud-fleetThe post IREN Doubles AI Cloud Fleet to 23K GPUs, Shares Jump 11% in Pre-Market Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IREN (IREN) jumped 11% in pre-market trading to $43 after the company announced it has doubled its AI Cloud capacity to 23,000 GPUs, lifting its annualized run-rate revenue target to more than $500 million by Q1 of 2026. The company invested about $674 million in 7,100 NVIDIA B300s, 4,200 NVIDIA B200s and 1,100 AMD MI350Xs. Deliveries will be staged over the coming months at IREN’s Prince George campus, which alongside Texas facilities, can eventually host over 60,000 Blackwell GPUs. The expanded fleet now includes 1,900 NVIDIA H100s and H200s, 19,100 NVIDIA B200s and B300s, 1,200 NVIDIA GB300s and 1,100 AMD MI350Xs. The addition of AMD hardware broadens IREN’s offering and customer reach. “As global demand for compute accelerates, customers are increasingly seeking partners who can deliver scale quickly,” said Co-CEO Daniel Roberts. “Doubling our fleet to more than 23,000 GPUs in just a few months highlights the strength of our vertically integrated platform.” IREN is simultaneously working on financing initiatives to support growth while mitigating any impact on its 50 EH/s bitcoin BTC$112,724.33 mining operations. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/iren-shares-jump-11-in-pre-market-trading-as-bitcoin-miner-doubles-ai-cloud-fleet

IREN Doubles AI Cloud Fleet to 23K GPUs, Shares Jump 11% in Pre-Market Trading

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:58
1
1$0.008976-21.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,244.03-2.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08453-4.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016865-5.62%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.11359-11.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234-15.59%

IREN (IREN) jumped 11% in pre-market trading to $43 after the company announced it has doubled its AI Cloud capacity to 23,000 GPUs, lifting its annualized run-rate revenue target to more than $500 million by Q1 of 2026.

The company invested about $674 million in 7,100 NVIDIA B300s, 4,200 NVIDIA B200s and 1,100 AMD MI350Xs. Deliveries will be staged over the coming months at IREN’s Prince George campus, which alongside Texas facilities, can eventually host over 60,000 Blackwell GPUs.

The expanded fleet now includes 1,900 NVIDIA H100s and H200s, 19,100 NVIDIA B200s and B300s, 1,200 NVIDIA GB300s and 1,100 AMD MI350Xs. The addition of AMD hardware broadens IREN’s offering and customer reach.

“As global demand for compute accelerates, customers are increasingly seeking partners who can deliver scale quickly,” said Co-CEO Daniel Roberts. “Doubling our fleet to more than 23,000 GPUs in just a few months highlights the strength of our vertically integrated platform.”

IREN is simultaneously working on financing initiatives to support growth while mitigating any impact on its 50 EH/s bitcoin BTC$112,724.33 mining operations.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/iren-shares-jump-11-in-pre-market-trading-as-bitcoin-miner-doubles-ai-cloud-fleet

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
AdEx
ADX$0.11-8.71%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:11
Partager
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
Capverse
CAP$0.14382-2.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04039-8.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
Partager
US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.13371-16.27%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced