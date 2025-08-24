IRS Loses Top Crypto Enforcer After Only 90 Days On The Job

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/24 04:00
Trish Turner’s sudden exit from the IRS digital assets unit has sharpened attention on how the US will handle crypto tax enforcement going forward.

Based on reports, Turner stepped down roughly three months after taking the post, closing out a career that spanned more than 20 years at the agency.

What The Resignation Signals

According To LinkedIn posts and media reports, Turner said she looks forward to “continuing this mission from a new vantage point” and to building ties between industry and regulators.

Reports have disclosed she will join the crypto tax firm Crypto Tax Girl as tax director, a move confirmed by founder Laura Walter.

Bloomberg Tax first reported the hire. For industry players, the move is a reminder that public-sector know-how is in high demand in the private market.

Turnover At The Top

Turner follows two prior leaders who left the IRS crypto unit after roughly a year. Sulolit “Raj” Mukherjee and Seth Wilks both exited before Turner’s appointment in May.

That pattern raises questions about leadership continuity as Congress and oversight bodies push for clearer policy and improved enforcement.

On July 11, House committee leaders scheduled hearings aimed at creating a formal tax policy framework for digital assets. These hearings will test the IRS’s ability to keep up while staff and senior leaders change.

Political And Oversight Pressure

Several recent developments have fed the urgency around crypto tax work. On July 4, US President Donald Trump signed a joint resolution that rolled back a Biden-era rule requiring some DeFi protocols to report transactions to the IRS.

On April 11, the US Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration urged reforms after finding failures in how IRS criminal investigators handled digital-asset cases.

And in March, the Department of Government Efficiency, or D.O.G.E. proposed cutting the IRS workforce by 20%, a plan that would reshape capacity across the agency.

Industry Reaction And Next Steps

Economist Timothy Peterson greeted Turner’s move with levity, saying, “Trish Turner left the Dark Side to become a Crypto Jedi Knight.”

The quip points to a wider trend: regulators are being recruited by private firms that need help navigating new tax rules and growing compliance demands.

For taxpayers and companies, that means better access to specialist advice. For the IRS, it may mean a steeper challenge in keeping institutional knowledge inside the agency.

What Comes After Turner

Based on reports, Turner did not list a start date in her announcement. The IRS has not publicly detailed a replacement plan.

With hearings planned and inspector general recommendations on the table, the agency’s work on digital assets is unlikely to slow.

How quickly leadership is restored, and whether the IRS can retain senior talent, will matter to lawmakers and to the businesses that must follow evolving tax rules.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from TradingView

