IRS official Trish Turner resigns to become director of crypto tax firm

PANews reported on August 23rd that Trish Turner, a decades-long veteran of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) who took over the agency's cryptocurrency division in May, announced her resignation in a LinkedIn post. Crypto Tax Girl (CTG), a cryptocurrency tax firm, announced that Turner will become its tax director. Trish Turner's departure comes amid adjustments to cryptocurrency tax regulations. Starting in January 2026, cryptocurrency brokers must report the gross proceeds and cost basis of digital sales on Form 1099-DA, a new form designed to more accurately track cryptocurrency transactions. Two former directors, Sulolit "Raj" Mukherjee and Seth Wilks, who co-led the Office of Digital Assets, resigned in May.