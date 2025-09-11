Is ADA About to Explode? Cardano Cycle Mirrors 260% Rally Signal

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/11 19:50
Cardano
ADA$0.8745-2.03%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.87314-21.32%
  • Cardano cycle shows the same chart setup that sparked a 260% rally last year.
  • Open interest climbed by $250 million in a week as traders bet on ADA’s upside.

The Cardano cycle is once again in focus as traders point to a pattern that has returned on the charts. The last time this same setup appeared, ADA went on a 260% run. With the coin holding steady near $0.885 after a shaky start to September, many are asking if history is about to repeat itself.

Cardano Chart Repeats Past Rally Signal

It is worth noting that Cardano has been under pressure in recent months but is showing signs of strength again. The coin dropped to $0.782 in the first week of September during a market-wide sell-off. 

Since then, it has recovered almost 6% over the past week and is trading around $0.885. This steady rebound has encouraged talk of another breakout.

Analysis from Bitcoinsensus, published on September 10, highlights how the current market structure looks very similar to what happened in 2024. At that time, ADA price fell to $0.511 in June before starting a sharp climb. By December, the coin had gained 360% and reached $1.330.

Cardano Price AnalysisCardano Price Analysis | Source: Bitcoinsensus

Additionally, this year, the same low of $0.511 was tested again in June, followed by a new push upward. Based on this repeating pattern, Bitcoinsensus believes the Cardano cycle could lift the coin past $1 in the near term, with a target of $1.860 further ahead. 

From the June low, this would equal a 260% rise. From today’s price, it would still mean gains of more than 100%. Such signals are fueling optimism across the market. Some traders now expect a broader “altseason” where coins like ADA lead the way.  Others argue that the next rally could be stronger than what was seen last year if momentum holds. 

Notably, while the Cardano price outlook remains the focus, CNF reported that an audit has cleared Charles Hoskinson, as accusations collapsed under a detailed probe, confirming that billions of ADA were handled transparently.

In a separate update, as mentioned in our earlier report, Market sentiment toward the Cardano ETF has increased significantly. Polymarket showed approval odds at 87%. This comes alongside Grayscale updating its ETF filings with the SEC.

Cardano Open Interest Shows Traders Are Back

Beyond the price chart, futures data also tells an important story. Cardano’s open interest, which tracks the value of futures contracts, has jumped by $250 million in less than a week. It now stands at $1.79 billion, up from $1.54 billion last week.

This boost follows a short cooling period after open interest hit an all-time high of $1.87 billion in mid-August. The renewed interest shows traders are once again willing to place bigger bets on Cardano, a sign often linked with stronger price moves.

Market watchers say this combination of technical signals and rising futures activity makes the current setup worth watching. Well-followed analyst Crypto Patel even suggested ADA price could climb as high as $7 if momentum continues, though most see $1.860 as a more realistic target for now. As of writing, the coin was trading at $0.8878, up 1.59% in 24 hours.

With the Cardano cycle repeating and investor interest climbing, the coming weeks could prove crucial for ADA’s next big move. In a related Cardano update, as discussed earlier, Hoskinson announced a joint Cardano-XRP community meeting and plans to extend the Midnight project to XRP holders.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006048+1.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25629-0.36%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Partager
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.00922-5.62%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4575-2.59%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001112+18.29%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Partager
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1819-4.81%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.195+0.08%
MAY
MAY$0.04405+3.20%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

A newly created wallet received $82 million worth of ETH from FalconX

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States has surged, and the Fed has fully priced in a rate cut next week.