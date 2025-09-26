The post Is Altcoin Season 2025 Dead or Delayed ? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto markets experienced another sharp selloff this week, prompting investors to question the future of altcoins amid Bitcoin’s resurgence. Bitcoin led the market decline, while major altcoins such as Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche broke key support levels. Despite the selloff, the Altcoin Season Index currently stands at 67 points, a figure historically associated with altcoins …The post Is Altcoin Season 2025 Dead or Delayed ? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto markets experienced another sharp selloff this week, prompting investors to question the future of altcoins amid Bitcoin’s resurgence. Bitcoin led the market decline, while major altcoins such as Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche broke key support levels. Despite the selloff, the Altcoin Season Index currently stands at 67 points, a figure historically associated with altcoins …

Is Altcoin Season 2025 Dead or Delayed ?

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/26 17:41
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000367-11.80%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12222-0.01%
Major
MAJOR$0.11888-8.82%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.047-5.24%
67COIN
67$0.002702-23.73%
Altcoin Season 2025

The post Is Altcoin Season 2025 Dead or Delayed ? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Crypto markets experienced another sharp selloff this week, prompting investors to question the future of altcoins amid Bitcoin’s resurgence.

Bitcoin led the market decline, while major altcoins such as Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche broke key support levels. Despite the selloff, the Altcoin Season Index currently stands at 67 points, a figure historically associated with altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. 

The index may no longer fully reflect market dynamics for the 2025 cycle.

Altcoin Season Delayed 2025: Bitcoin Dominance Likely to Influence Next Market Move

The current underperformance of altcoins is not due to weak fundamentals, but rather a temporary liquidity rotation toward Bitcoin. 

 Historically, altcoins rally only after Bitcoin dominance peaks and liquidity flows back into the altcoin market.

Institutional interest, ETF inflows, and ongoing M&A activity indicate that the market is undergoing a healthy reset rather than a collapse. Analysts emphasize a clear hierarchy in the current cycle: Bitcoin establishes the floor first, followed by large-cap altcoins, and then midcap tokens. 

  • Also Read :
  •   5 Reasons Why the Crypto Market Is Crashing This Week
  •   ,

Crypto ETF Inflows 2025 Could Support Bitcoin and Altcoin Market Structure

Regulatory developments are also expected to shape market trends. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart predicts that over 100 new crypto ETFs could launch in 2025 under the streamlined Rule 6c-11 framework. 

These inflows may provide significant support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and other major altcoins, reinforcing the rotation mechanics observed in the market.

Is Altcoin Season Dead?

The much-anticipated altcoin season of 2025 may be delayed, but it is far from dead. Analysts suggest that once Bitcoin reclaims momentum, altcoins are likely to follow in a sustained rally, following the natural hierarchy of market recovery.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

XRP market seeing some nice inflows that push it toward potential weekend rally
XRP
XRP$2.7038-4.05%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00986+0.83%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02829-2.95%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:32
Partager
Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01521-1.29%
Union
U$0.010688+7.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.06154-0.86%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Partager
Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Sina Finance, Zhong Zhihong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated at the 2025 China International Information and Communication Exhibition that it is necessary to accelerate the development of 6G technology, proactively plan and cultivate an application industry ecosystem for 6G, aim at the commanding heights of future science and technology and industrial development, accelerate scientific and technological innovation in fields such as the new generation of information technology and blockchain, and cultivate and develop emerging industries and future industries.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12223-0.21%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 17:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining increases its convertible senior notes offering to $1.1 billion