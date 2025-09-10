Is Apple Really Acquiring $1.5 Billion in XRP? Here’s the Truth

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/10 01:49
TLDR

  • A rumor has emerged claiming that Apple is set to purchase $1.5 billion worth of XRP.
  • Prominent XRP supporters, including Cobb, have dismissed the rumor as unfounded.
  • Apple has shown limited interest in cryptocurrencies despite lifting some iOS restrictions earlier this year.
  • Industry experts question why Apple would choose XRP over more established assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum.
  • No official confirmation has been made by Apple regarding any investment in XRP, making the rumor likely false.

A rumor claiming Apple is set to purchase $1.5 billion worth of XRP has sparked considerable speculation. The story began circulating from a popular account on X, with over 45,000 followers. Despite the attention, many experts, including prominent XRP supporters like Cobb, have dismissed the rumor, calling it unfounded.

Apple Lifts Restrictions but Avoids Crypto Investment

Apple has shown minimal interest in the cryptocurrency sector until recently. The company even imposed restrictions on iOS apps that involved digital assets. Although Apple lifted these restrictions earlier this year, it is still far from being a major player in the crypto space.

While the decision to lift restrictions was seen as a positive move, it was not as significant as some hoped. Industry insiders argue that lifting restrictions is not comparable to making major investments in digital assets. Therefore, it remains unclear whether Apple is genuinely interested in cryptocurrencies or if this rumor is just speculation.

Why XRP, Not Bitcoin or Ethereum?

If Apple were to shift its stance and invest in crypto, many wonder why it would choose XRP over Bitcoin or Ethereum. Bitcoin is a well-established asset with a market value of over a trillion dollars. It has become a mainstream investment choice for both companies and governments, making it a more likely candidate for Apple’s attention.

Ethereum also boasts a strong position, with its widespread use in decentralized applications and smart contracts. Given these factors, many industry watchers believe Apple would be more inclined to invest in these more established cryptocurrencies rather than XRP. Apple has a history of cautious decision-making, so a large investment in XRP seems unlikely at this point.

