Is Black Chip Poker Legit? Everything You Need To Know Before Playing

Black Chip Poker is one of the most popular poker rooms in the world today, with daily peak player traffic between 1,000 and 2,000. The impressive daily stats come as no surprise, considering it shares the same player pool with Americas Cardroom and other prominent poker sites in the Winning Poker Network.

Combined with several other player-centric features like generous bonuses, diverse gaming options, competitive rakes, and support for HUDs, it’s little wonder that poker tables on the site are usually full within minutes, especially for Sit and Gos.

Of course, no poker site is without flaws, and even Black Chip Poker is no exception. Several reviews online affirm that there are no anonymous tables, meaning players can see whoever they are playing against through data tracking tools. That creates an unbalanced playing field, leaving recreational players with little chance of winning against pros who use them.

More so, there are a few reports of delays in withdrawals, especially for new accounts, with waiting times stretching into several days. So with all this in mind, is Black Chip Poker legit?

An Overview of Black Chip Poker

Black Chip Poker is an established online poker room that operates within the Winning Poker Network (WPN), one of the longest-running networks in the industry. Originally launched in 2008 and incorporated into WPN in 2012, the platform has grown in visibility by offering access to shared liquidity and high-traffic tournaments across multiple sites in the network.

Security plays a significant role in evaluating whether Black Chip Poker is legitimate. The platform has implemented safeguards such as two-factor authentication and account verification, particularly before processing withdrawals.