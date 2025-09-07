Is Coinbase Manipulating the XRP Price? Ripple Officials and Experts Respond

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 16:27
Threshold
T$0.01591+0.56%
XRP
XRP$2.8283+0.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018159+5.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.010966+1.69%
MAY
MAY$0.04157+1.63%

A recent controversy in the cryptocurrency world has centered on allegations that Coinbase manipulated XRP prices. The allegations were raised by XRP community activist Stern Drew using the on-chain analysis tool XRPScan.

According to Drew’s analysis, Coinbase’s XRP holdings fell from around 970 million in June to between 260 and 300 million by the end of August. During the same period, the number of the exchange’s XRP wallets also fell from 52 to 16.

Drew claimed that Coinbase sold XRP during periods of low liquidity and distributed it across multiple wallets, coinciding with XRP’s failure to break through the $1.20 resistance level at the time. He also claimed that these transactions were directed to over-the-counter (OTC) desks affiliated with traditional financial institutions, suggesting that the price suppression strategy may have been designed to create opportunities for institutional buying.

There is currently no official evidence to support these claims. Coinbase has not commented on the matter, and there are no investigations or sanctions in the works.

Experts believe the decline in Coinbase’s XRP holdings is largely due to liquidity management and portfolio adjustments. Similar trading patterns are also being observed on major exchanges and OTC desks.

“We all know Coinbase doesn’t like XRP, but the price movements were similar when it was delisted from Coinbase in the past. The actual price movements are tied to overall market trends,” said XRP advocate Bill Morgan.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz also rejected allegations of market manipulation, arguing that the XRP price is determined by market uncertainties, regulatory issues, and macroeconomic trends.

Claims that Coinbase is manipulating XRP prices are currently just speculation based on internal community analysis.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/is-coinbase-manipulating-the-xrp-price-ripple-officials-and-experts-respond/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09-34.06%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06657+0.81%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:54
Partager
Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

The meme coin market is rewriting the playbook in 2025, and investors are asking one big question: what are the […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.73718+0.55%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02691-0.44%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/07 16:15
Partager
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.2+0.81%
Major
MAJOR$0.15862+2.05%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources

Telegram&#039;s Pavel Durov approved to leave France temporarily