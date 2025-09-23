Is Coinbase’s Base the Future of Ethereum L2? Vitalik Buterin Weighs In

TLDR

Vitalik Buterin praises Coinbase’s Base for maintaining decentralization while improving user experience in Ethereum’s Layer-2 ecosystem.

Buterin clarifies that Base does not hold custody over funds, ensuring users can withdraw without interference.

Coinbase’s Base is not a centralized exchange, as it focuses on processing transactions rather than acting as a matching engine.

Jesse Pollak explains that Base’s sequencer ensures smooth transaction flow without compromising decentralization or censorship resistance.

The debate over Layer-2 networks and exchanges continues, with potential regulatory implications if L2s are classified as exchanges.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has endorsed Coinbase’s Layer-2 network, Base, highlighting its thoughtful approach to decentralization. Buterin’s comments come amid ongoing concerns about the role of Layer-2s (L2s) and their centralization. He stated that Base is “doing things the right way” by using centralized features to improve user experience while retaining the security of Ethereum’s decentralized base layer.

Buterin emphasized that Coinbase’s Base does not hold custody over users’ funds.

His comments aim to address growing skepticism surrounding the function of Layer-2 sequencers and whether they resemble centralized exchanges.

Vitalik Buterin Clarifies Layer-2 Decentralization

The debate over Layer-2 networks has gained attention after Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce raised concerns on Sept. 7. Peirce questioned whether centralized transaction sequencing in L2s, like Base, could make them resemble exchanges.

Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, rejected this comparison. He argued that Layer-2s, such as Base, are infrastructure providers, not exchanges. Grewal clarified that L2s process transactions through smart contracts and batch transactions, much like Amazon Web Services handles code for various applications.

Buterin shared similar thoughts on the matter. He believes that true Layer-2 networks are non-custodial extensions of Ethereum and should not be mistaken for centralized entities. L2s provide an enhanced user experience without compromising the decentralization and security of Ethereum’s base layer.

Base’s Sequencer and Its Role in Decentralization

Jesse Pollak, co-founder of Base, explained the functionality of the network’s sequencer. He clarified that Base’s sequencer does not act as a “matching engine” like traditional exchanges. Rather, it determines the order of transactions to ensure a smooth processing flow.

Pollak compared Base’s sequencer to a traffic controller, ensuring efficient transaction processing. He added that users can transact either through Base’s sequencer or directly via Ethereum, maintaining full decentralization. This structure ensures that the system remains censorship-resistant while improving transaction speeds.

The debate over L2s and exchanges has implications for the regulatory landscape. If L2s like Base were classified as exchanges, they would face extensive regulatory scrutiny. This could lead to significant changes in how Layer-2 networks operate, especially in the context of U.S. securities laws.

