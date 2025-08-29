Is Crypto Doomed? Vitalik Buterin Sounds Alarm on Quantum Threat

While today’s cryptography protects everything from bank accounts to blockchain networks, Buterin says there’s a real risk that quantum machines could render those defenses obsolete within the next two decades.
Modern cryptographic systems were designed to resist attacks from classical computers, but quantum processors operate on a different scale. A powerful enough device could crack private keys and decrypt sensitive data in a fraction of the time, endangering financial systems, cryptocurrencies, and even personal communications.
Ian Miers, a leading cryptographer, recently stressed that the bigger danger is not simply losing privacy over old data, but the integrity of systems themselves.
If blockchains or proof systems can no longer guarantee soundness under quantum pressure, the foundations of trust in crypto could collapse. He suggested that STARKs — one of the most widely discussed proof technologies — may evolve further into zero-knowledge structures as competition with post-quantum designs intensifies.
Buterin highlighted data from forecasting platform Metaculus, which projects that quantum computers capable of breaking current cryptography could arrive by 2040, with a 20% chance this could occur before 2030. That probability, he argued, is high enough to take the problem seriously today rather than waiting for the crisis to unfold.
Despite the warnings, research into post-quantum cryptography is advancing. New algorithms resistant to quantum attacks are being tested, while zk-proofs and STARKs continue to evolve into potentially stronger alternatives. For Buterin and others, the message is clear: the crypto industry cannot afford to treat quantum as a distant problem.
