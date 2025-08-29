Is Crypto Ready for the Quantum Threat? Vitalik Buterin Answers

Quantum computing could compromise cryptography sooner, threatening digital finance security

Blockchain systems face risks to soundness, not just data exposure, under quantum pressure

Post-quantum algorithms and advanced zero-knowledge proofs are vital for future resilience

A stark warning from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is forcing a hard conversation about the long-term security of crypto. He puts the odds at 20% that powerful quantum computers could break modern cryptography before 2030, a much shorter timeline than most experts predict.

His forecast forces the entire industry to confront a tough reality: the digital economy, from banking to crypto, runs on math that may soon be obsolete.

Why the Quantum Threat Cannot Be Ignored

Modern cryptography protects the very foundation of global finance. Crypto wallets, exchanges, and smart contracts all rely on encryption that today’s computers can’t crack.

The problem is that quantum machines don’t play by the same rules. They have the potential to solve the math behind these algorithms with incredible speed. Once these machines mature, digital assets, contracts, and even national security systems could be at risk.

But the risk goes beyond just stolen funds. The real issue is trust. If users lose faith in the cryptography that secures their assets, the entire financial infrastructure could be shaken.

What Is the Deeper Challenge for Blockchains?

Cryptographer Ian Miers points out that the problem is even bigger than just exposing old data. The real challenge is “soundness“; the core guarantee that a blockchain is valid and can’t be tampered with.

He argues that even advanced tech like STARKs needs to evolve to handle a quantum-level attack. This comes as Vitalik Buterin highlights other flaws in the market, showing a broad focus on systemic risks.

Is the Crypto Industry Prepared for the Quantum Onslaught?

Buterin pointed to prediction markets that suggest the industry needs to invest in post-quantum solutions now, with a real sense of urgency.

Researchers are already at work on new mathematical systems designed to stand up to quantum attacks. The progress in zero-knowledge proofs and scalable systems like STARKs shows the industry is capable of major breakthroughs, a key reason why Vitalik Buterin believes Ethereum has already succeeded beyond anyone’s expectations.