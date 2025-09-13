Is Digitap the next superapp to replace XRP?

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Ripple faces more delays for its Spot ETF products thanks to the SEC dragging their feet, and investors are starting to wonder if it will retain its status as the top payments altcoin. New entrants offer exciting, all-rounded products that XRP will have to contend against.

Digitap is one such exciting project. It is already disrupting the global cross-border payments industry, which is projected to cross $290 trillion by 2030.

The combination of blockchain’s trustless and borderless nature, along with the stability and familiarity of integrated fiat systems, provides this project with a massive upside in the coming months. Users are downloading the omni-bank Digitap app in thousands on the Google Play Store to leverage the superior capabilities of this platform.

Why Digitap could destabilize established players like Ripple

Digitap has been thoroughly vetted by its core development team. It is not a concept project like some crypto startups, but instead provides a market-ready omni-bank fintech app to transform global payments.

What Digitap does better than established crypto players like Ripple is its level of integration with the real world. It removes the silo effect that most crypto payment platforms have by providing low-cost transactions and fiat-banking rails, which can make transactions and payments simple and fast.

Users can transact using national currencies like the USD and the EURO and swap for multiple cryptocurrencies using the power of blockchain technology and an integrated fintech app. Transfers and swaps from cards, offshore accounts, and all aspects of the fiat sector to crypto are seamless on Digitap.

For security, Digitap deploys strategies such as multisig custody, cold wallet storage, end-to-end encryption, and secure wallet technology. These measures ensure the project’s mission of expanding financial access to the unbanked and the underbanked while ensuring users have access to efficient global payments.

Digitap also cuts through jurisdictional regulatory bottlenecks by having a geo-responsive compliance engine for automated KYC/AML compliance while maintaining privacy features for users who prefer anonymity.

Cross-border payments ready for disruption: Will TAP pay off?

International remittance giants like PayPal still take up a significant chunk of global remittances. For larger transactions, users typically have to wait for hours, if not days, for banks to clear payments on SWIFT. Users pay significant amounts for these remittances, with costs typically being 3-6% of the amount sent.

Ripple has not made the impact it looked to achieve at inception through its solutions like On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), which uses XRP. Despite XRP’s mega valuation, ODL penetration remains frustratingly low.

On the other hand, Digitap superapp looks to go one better by taking crypto-fiat interoperability to another stratosphere. Its virtual and physical cards offer instant access to cash via ATMs.

Additional business optimization tools, such as multi-currency IBANs for global operations, integrated payroll and invoicing, expense cards with analytics, and DeFi integrations, ensure that there is value for money in this platform.

Further, staking TAP provides additional opportunities such as governance participation, priority access to new features, and cashback opportunities.

These factors combine to justify why users are confident TAP could potentially grow 100x in the coming months. If anything, Digitap may become a crucial component of the digital payment industry, projected to reach over $578 billion by 2030, lifting TAP once trading begins after the Digitap presale concludes. Buying TAP in the now-live Digitap presale could be a steal, a proposition that smart investors are actively exploring.

