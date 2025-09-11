Is Dogecoin Price About To See Extreme Volatility Amid ETF Buzz? Developer Shares Insights

Key Insights:

Dogecoin price in focus as developer Mishaboar warned traders about volatility and risky trading practices.

A top market analyst said Dogecoin should be in every portfolio, though with a preference for another memecoin.

Altseason hopes drive price talk as the SEC delays its review of a Dogecoin ETF.

The risks on Dogecoin price are soaring as a DOGE developer has urged caution after warning that sharp volatility may affect traders.

His statement came as the SEC extended its review of a proposed Dogecoin ETF, and market voices pointed to memecoins as key players in the expected altseason.

Dogecoin Developer Warned Community About Risks

DOGE developer Mishaboar sent a message to the community, urging traders to remain careful during what he described as a period of extreme volatility.

He said the swings are being driven both by global instability and by the attention that Dogecoin received from companies, media, and social platforms.

In his post on X, he compared crypto trading to educated gambling rather than long-term investing. He told traders to only use money they could afford to lose.

The developer also encouraged them to take profits along the way and to use earnings for practical purposes such as buying a house or paying for studies.

Mishaboar also warned against leverage and derivatives, saying they could wipe out entire balances.

His message underlined the risks of chasing quick Dogecoin price gains in a market known for sudden moves.

Crucial Note to Dogecoin Community | Source: Mishaboar

At the same time, he pointed to the growth of memecoins during past market upturns.

The developer also mentioned that when altseason arrived, coins tied to internet culture could see strong gains.

Mishaboar noted that most of these tokens were being issued on Solana, where retail traders showed rising interest.

Traders Shared Views on Dogecoin’s Role

In a separate development, market voices also shared different views on Dogecoin’s place in a crypto portfolio.

Trader Mister Crypto said Dogecoin should be part of every investor’s holdings. He believed memecoins would perform well during the next cycle.

Still, he added that he preferred another memecoin over Dogecoin, though he did not name it.

This showed the split between those who viewed Dogecoin price as stable and others who were more interested in newer coins.

The Dogecoin Pseudo-validation | Source: Mister Crypto

Dogecoin has long been one of the largest memecoins by market value and continues to draw both supporters and skeptics.

Its strong community and history of wide use keep it in focus, but questions remain about whether it can compete with newer projects.

Altseason Talk Fuels DOGE Price Moves

Much of the debate in the Dogecoin community centers on altseason. Traders expect memecoins to gain when retail money enters the market.

This belief fuels speculation that Dogecoin price, along with other tokens, could reach new highs if the trend unfolds.

It is important to mention that the price of the memecoin has already shown mixed movement.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin price was trading at $0.2441, down 1.15% in the past day. The move reflects both optimism about future gains and concern over short-term volatility.

Alongside the trading debate, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission extended its review of the proposed Bitwise Dogecoin ETF.

The filing, first made by NYSE Arca in March, would allow the fund to trade under commodity-based trust rules.

The SEC had faced a September deadline but pushed its decision back by 60 days. The extension gave officials more time to study the proposal and review public comments.

Some responses raised concerns about liquidity, manipulation, and whether Dogecoin was fit for an exchange-traded product.

Bitwise argued that Dogecoin’s liquidity and large community supported its case for approval.

If granted, the fund would become the first U.S. ETF tied to a meme cryptocurrency.

Still, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas predicted that the first spot DOGE ETF could launch on September 11, though the SEC has not yet made a final decision.

For now, traders watch both the market and regulators while weighing how Dogecoin might perform in the next cycle.

