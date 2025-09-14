Is Dogecoin Ready to Explode? Analyst Sees $0.45 Ahead

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/14 21:33
READY
READY$0.01547-4.32%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27345-8.00%
  • DOGE may surge over 100% to $0.45 if it holds above $0.20, says an analyst.
  • CleanCore acquired 500M DOGE worth $143M, aiming for 1B tokens in 30 days.

Dogecoin’s recent surge is no small feat. After briefly breaking through $0.28 and posting a surge of over 29% in a week, market attention has returned to this memecoin with the Shiba Inu dog logo.

DOGE Poised for a Potential 100% Rally

According to popular on-chain analyst Ali Martinez, DOGE is preparing for its next surge. His analysis suggests that, as long as the price remains above $0.20, the potential for a price surge to $0.45 is wide open, representing a rise of over 100%.

However, Martinez also cautioned that DOGE will likely consolidate first before starting to climb again.

Source: Ali Martinex on X

Behind this analysis, derivatives data also shows quite busy activity. According to CoinGlass, DOGE trading volume surged 25.71% to $17.58 billion. Open interest also saw a slight increase of 0.23% to $6.10 billion. Interestingly, DOGE options volume actually plummeted by more than 89%, dropping to $371,000, even though open interest in options contracts rose 6% to $4.51 million.

This suggests that traders are currently leaning more towards direct trading rather than options-based derivative products. On the other hand, DOGE’s price is currently experiencing a slight correction after its previous rapid rally—a condition often referred to as profit-taking and usually opens up new re-entry opportunities.

dogecoinSource: CoinGlass

Dogecoin ETF Postponed, Yet Accumulation Persists

One piece of news that has raised questions comes from the launch of the Dogecoin ETF by Rex-Osprey, which has been postponed until September 18th. But don’t be too disappointed. This ETF is unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum ETFs, which are filed through the SEC 19b-4 mechanism. This DOJE product uses a Registered Investment Company (RIC) structure, which falls under the Investment Act of 1940.

The advantage of a RIC is that it can accelerate its launch, but on the other hand, it doesn’t guarantee direct exposure to the spot price of DOGE, as it allows for derivatives ownership within the portfolio.

This structure is similar to the Solana ETF previously launched by Rex-Osprey—it initially performed well, but the fund flow was relatively mediocre. So, for the time being, its impact on the DOGE price can be considered neutral.

Nevertheless, institutional interest in DOGE should not be underestimated. Nasdaq-listed CleanCore Solutions recently purchased 500 million DOGE, worth approximately $143 million. This large transaction was announced on September 12th and is part of the company’s asset preservation strategy.

Their target is quite aggressive—CleanCore aims to accumulate 1 billion DOGE in just 30 days.

Furthermore, at the end of August, CNF reported that a trusted source revealed that a dedicated treasury entity for Dogecoin would reportedly be launched soon.

What makes this even more interesting? The person rumored to be its chairman is Elon Musk’s personal lawyer. Initial plans call for a $200 million fundraising target, and potential investors are reportedly already being explored.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

De stablecoin YU van het project Yala is flink onderuitgegaan en heeft zijn koppeling aan de dollar verloren. De koers zakte tot een dieptepunt van $0,2074 voordat het zich enigszins herstelde naar $0,8295. Op dit moment is de koers nog steeds meer dan 16% lager dan de bedoelde peg van... Het bericht Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
YALA
YALA$0.14798-12.72%
OP
OP$0.7753-5.95%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.002925+0.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:35
Partager
Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Not all altcoins will thrive this season. Investors must rely on due diligence and conviction for survival.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001903-5.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:00
Partager
From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Author: Nancy, PANews Jump Crypto, a high-frequency trading giant that was once at the center of controversy, quietly withdrew from the market amid a series of violent storms. Now, this
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-2.14%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 13:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Bitcoin May Double, But Ozak AI’s Presale Could Flip Small BTC Investments Into 100x Returns

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa