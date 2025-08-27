Is Donnarumma Really The Solution To Man City’s Goalkeeping Problem?

2025/08/27 22:13
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 29: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after teammate Ousmane Dembele scores his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Emirates Stadium on April 29, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It took just two games for the flaws in James Trafford’s game to be exposed. The 22-year-old was given the opportunity to earn his spot as Manchester City’s starting goalkeeper after returning to the Etihad Stadium from Burnley in the summer transfer window. Against Tottenham Hotspur, though, Trafford was at fault for a goal.

His pass to Nico Gonzalez on the edge of his own box was pounced on by Spurs, leading to Joao Palhinha putting the ball in the back of the net and capping a 2-0 victory for Thomas Frank’s team. Pep Guardiola likes his goalkeepers to play an active role in building out from the back, but not like this.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AUGUST 23: James Trafford of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trafford’s mistake couldn’t have come at a worse time for the youngster. Ederson is widely believed to be on his way out of Manchester City with the Brazilian goalkeeper a target for Galatasaray and clubs in the Saudi Pro League. This would open up a place between the posts for City this season.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been strongly linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium. The Italian was a key figure for Paris Saint-Germain as it won the Champions League for the first time in its history, but has since been sidelined by Luis Enrique who wants a goalkeeper who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet. Lucas Chevalier has been brought in as a replacement.

“Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, without a doubt, and even better as a person,” said Enrique. “However, this is the life of a top-level footballer, and I am 100% responsible for this difficult decision. If it were easy, anyone would do it. These decisions have to do with the profile of the goalkeeper my team needs.”

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – FEBRUARY 13: Josep ‘Pep’ Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, embraces Ederson Moraes of Manchester City after the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between F.C. Copenhagen and Manchester City at Parken Stadium on February 13, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Why then would Guardiola want Donnarumma as his starting goalkeeper at Manchester City? The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager views the game similarly to Enrique and equally wants his goalkeeper to be comfortable in possession and Donnarumma isn’t that sort of player.

As a pure shot-stopper, Donnarumma is one of the best around. He is a European champion for club and country and is known for reflex saves and keeping the ball out of his net. This alone might be enough to point Manchester City in the right direction again after a challenging 2024/25 campaign.

Donnarumma’s all-round game, however, is lacking. This is why he has been pushed out of the Parc des Princes over the summer and it’s why he might struggle to truly fit in at City unless Guardiola is willing to change his approach and what he expects from his number one goalkeeper.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/grahamruthven/2025/08/27/is-donnarumma-really-the-solution-to-man-citys-goalkeeping-problem/

