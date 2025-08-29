Is ENA undervalued? Ethena’s network metrics say YES!

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 16:26
Threshold
T$0.01597-2.79%
RealLink
REAL$0.0559-5.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10438-1.73%
Capverse
CAP$0.07054-1.23%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0002-0.04%
Ethena
ENA$0.6496+2.71%

Key Takeaways

Ethena may be fundamentally undervalued. However, record TVL, strong daily volume, low NVT, and rapid USDe adoption are signs of strong network fundamentals.

On the surface, Ethena [ENA] may seem quiet. 

ENA popped by 19.5% on 21 August after a $260 million buyback, but the move ran out of steam when $0.70 couldn’t flip into support. The price dropped back to $0.50, marking the third lower low this month. 

However, the on-chain picture might be healthier. Ethena has been stacking real activity, with DeFiLlama reporting $117 million in Q3 fees so far. In fact, it’s up more than 150% from Q2 – A sign of growing protocol usage.

Source: DeFiLlama

The revenue growth tells us a similar story too. 

Ethena has pulled in $42 million so far, outperforming Q4 2024’s $27 million despite market noise. Compared to Q2’s $1.82 million, that’s a nearly 2,500% pop, signaling ENA may be economically sustainable.

Layer in USDe after it scaled to a $10 billion market cap in just 500 days, and you have the fastest-growing among top stablecoins. Hence, the question – Is ENA fundamentally undervalued?

Ethena’s network activity outpaces price

Ethena’s on-chain activity is now outpacing what the price reflects.

For instance – Ethena recorded $633 million in daily trading volume, placing it among the market’s most active DeFi assets. Supporting this activity, its TVL hit a record $12.5 billion, adding roughly $4 billion just this month. 

With a $4.35 billion market cap, ENA’s NVT came in at around 6.9 – Marking a relatively low figure that hinted at healthy network throughput relative to valuation.

Source: DeFiLlama

In short, Ethena appears to be fundamentally undervalued. 

High daily trading volume, record TVL, low NVT, and strong revenue and fee growth all are signs of healthy network fundamentals. They all imply robust adoption and strong user engagement.

Meanwhile, on-chain activity, value capture, and USDe adoption are outpacing the price, making ENA’s $0.50-level a solid dip play.

Next: Cardano nears $1-level after 50% hike – What’s next for ADA in the coming weeks?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/is-ena-undervalued-ethenas-network-metrics-say-yes/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.35-7.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0637-8.08%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:31
Partager
From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

The post From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s biggest gains often come from under-the-radar projects that combine hype with innovation. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is an Ethereum token aiming to bring infrastructure and viral energy to the meme coin space. It’s a meme token on Ethereum building its own Layer-2 blockchain designed for memes. No other meme coin project has achieved this feat. Priced under $0.004 in presale, projections suggest it could reach $4 by 2027. This represents a 1000× return.  With presale momentum and credibility already in place, LILPEPE could be poised to explode by 2027.  Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Why This Ethereum Token is More Than Just a Meme Coin Most meme coins live or die by hype alone. Dogecoin (DOGE) thrives on culture but suffers from lack of utility. Similarly, Shiba Inu (SHIB) sparked massive gains but has struggled to sustain momentum. On the other hand, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself differently. It combines meme power with real infrastructure.  Its upcoming Layer 2 will be built exclusively for meme tokens, offering: Ultra-low fees and high speeds for trading and launching new memes. Pepe’s Pump Pad, a launchpad for fair meme projects with locked liquidity and bot protection. Anti-sniper technology that ensures a level playing field during launches. In other words, it’s not just a meme play. It’s building a meme ecosystem. An Ethereum Token with Tokenomics Designed for Growth Part of what makes Little Pepe compelling is its clean tokenomics. The supply is capped at 100 billion LILPEPE. Distribution looks like this: 26.5% presale allocation, giving early buyers direct upside. 30% ecosystem reserves fueling future development and sustainability. 13.5% staking rewards, encouraging holders to stay long-term. 10% marketing, 10% liquidity, and no transaction tax. This balance reduces sell pressure while rewarding community participation. Early Traction and Presale Momentum The presale has already gained serious traction,…
RealLink
REAL$0.05602-5.51%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014699-2.11%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001221-2.78%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 15:45
Partager
Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

The post Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum investors are sitting on substantial profits following the recent market recovery. Smart money knows that profit-taking and rotation are essential during bull markets. This cycle, two destinations stand out for these rotating funds. Cardano price action suggests accumulation, while Layer Brett offers something completely different. The rotation isn’t about abandoning Ethereum but about optimizing returns. Different projects offer different risk-reward profiles at various cycle stages. Understanding this dynamic separates average investors from exceptional ones. Ethereum’s (ETH) profit-taking reality Ethereum has delivered fantastic returns for early investors. The recent ETF approvals created additional momentum. However, large gains naturally lead to profit-taking as investors seek new opportunities. This rotation represents healthy market behavior rather than bearish sentiment. Smart investors secure gains while maintaining core positions. They then allocate portions to projects with fresh potential. Why Cardano (ADA) attracts rotating capital The Cardano price chart shows consistent accumulation patterns. ADA’s research-driven approach appeals to investors who are fundamentally focused. Its methodical development provides confidence during market volatility. The Cardano price potential remains attractive compared to Ethereum’s larger capitalization. Percentage gains could outperform as development milestones are achieved. This mathematical advantage drives strategic allocation. Layer Brett’s (LBRETT) unique proposition Layer Brett offers what neither Ethereum nor Cardano can provide. Its micro-cap status allows exponential growth with minimal capital inflow. The Ethereum Layer 2 foundation combines security with scalability. The project’s presale structure enables early positioning before broader recognition. This timing advantage often leads to superior returns compared to established projects. This is definitely a project worth keeping an eye on. Technology diversification benefits Ethereum provides security but faces scalability challenges. ADA offers innovation but still moves quite slowly. Layer Brett delivers immediate utility through working Layer 2 technology, upping the ante and delivering a more technologically sound product from day one.…
Threshold
T$0.01601-2.55%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000738-9.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10453-1.47%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 16:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

A historic step: US official GDP data will be stored on 9 major public chains including Bitcoin and Ethereum

Thrive XION Unveils Investment Program to Drive Mainstream Blockchain Adoption