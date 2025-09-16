Is Ethereum or Solana Running Toward the Bull? Billionaire CEO Dan Morehead Responds

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 14:20
Pantera Capital founder and managing partner Dan Morehead argued on CNBC’s Squawk Box program that Solana has outperformed Bitcoin over the last four years.

Morehead also announced Pantera’s new venture: Solana Digital Asset Treasury, which will be listed on the NASDAQ.

Morehead stated that this move will make Solana easier for regular investors to access, saying, “Until now, there hasn’t been an ETF for Solana. For most people, opening a crypto wallet or staking is a cumbersome process. This company will offer investors the opportunity to invest in Solana directly through their brokerage accounts and earn approximately 7% returns.”

Morehead also touched upon the comparison between Ethereum and Solana, saying that both blockchains have different usage areas, but Solana stands out in terms of speed, low cost and performance.

Morehead, noting that Pantera holds $1.1 billion worth of Solana in its portfolio, said, “Solana is currently only 1/20th of Bitcoin’s market capitalization. Therefore, we believe Solana has higher potential returns over the long term compared to both Bitcoin and Ethereum.”

Morehead also shared his price prediction for Bitcoin, stating that the cryptocurrency could rise to $750,000 in the next four to five years, and that it is possible to reach million-dollar levels in the longer term.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/is-ethereum-or-solana-running-toward-the-bull-billionaire-ceo-dan-morehead-responds/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
